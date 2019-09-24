eMeals Launches New Brand-Building Program with Tyson, Coca-Cola & Coppola

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Foods, The Coca-Cola Company and Francis Ford Coppola Winery are among the first brands to sign on to a new promotional program from digital meal planning service eMeals that is designed to help food and beverage companies increase penetration in the online grocery channel. Tests have shown that eMeals' BrandBuilder™ program can significantly grow online brand sales through a unique combination of recipe discovery on the service's 15 weekly meal plans, shoppable recipe content with brand placement on eMeals shopping lists and associated promotional opportunities.

Tyson Foods is using the BrandBuilder program to drive online visibility and sales of its Tyson Chicken, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park Franks brands. Coca-Cola is highlighting categories of its beverages within the new eMeals Beverage Add-to-Cart functionality and Francis Ford Coppola Winery is leveraging the platform to boost brand recognition and online purchases through recommended wine pairings on eMeals menus.

When an eMeals subscriber selects a recipe in any of the Tyson product categories or with a suggested Coca-Cola or Coppola beverage pairing, the branded recommendations are automatically placed on the weekly eMeals shopping list for easy one-tap online grocery fulfillment by Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, Instacart or Shipt or for use for in-store shopping. The same benefits are available to other brands.

Advantages of the BrandBuilder platform include:

A recipe-driven strategy utilizing eMeals' 10-year recipe development experience, enabling brands to contextually enter the purchasing flow by starting with meal inspiration and then automatically integrating branded products into weekly shopping lists that drive both online and offline grocery sales.





enabling brands to contextually enter the purchasing flow by starting with meal inspiration and then automatically integrating branded products into weekly shopping lists that drive both online and offline grocery sales. The potential for brands to double sales in online grocery carts, based on eMeals testing of several brands across all related eMeals dinner plans. The increase occurred even though consumers have the option to either accept the branded recommendation or choose an alternative product.





based on eMeals testing of several brands across all related eMeals dinner plans. The increase occurred even though consumers have the option to either accept the branded recommendation or choose an alternative product. Provides lifetime value through future repurchases, whether or not the consumer is ordering through eMeals, since the branded product continues to be recommended as a previously purchased product.





whether or not the consumer is ordering through eMeals, since the branded product continues to be recommended as a previously purchased product. The ability to repurpose eMeals-developed content for brand activation promotions, whether through social media, in-store merchandising, TV commercials or other channels.





whether through social media, in-store merchandising, TV commercials or other channels. Comprehensive shopping analytics , providing basket insights such as which products are purchased through the eMeals app as well as which online grocery services are used.





, providing basket insights such as which products are purchased through the eMeals app as well as which online grocery services are used. Measurable return on ad spend, made possible by BrandBuilder's data analytics.

"Every food and beverage brand today is looking to grow their online grocery business. Our BrandBuilder program offers a seamless solution that not only starts precisely where the consumer's meal journey starts – with recipe inspiration – but also taps into a subscriber base that comes back week after week to plan their family meals and uses our automatically generated ingredient lists to do their shopping." said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. "With 15 eating styles offering more than 100 new recipe choices every week as well as a decade of meal planning experience and back-end technology development that supports our BrandBuilder platform, we are uniquely positioned to help brands drive the visibility and sales they're seeking in today's increasingly digital grocery landscape."

"eMeals has one of the best integrations I've seen for shoppable recipes, and that is helping us remove some of the friction between recipe inspiration and the actual grocery purchase," said Genevieve Mazzeo, Digital Commerce, Tyson Foods. "The more friction we can remove, the better for us as a manufacturer, for our retail partners, and ultimately for our shoppers."

"Wine + eMeals go together. We love the branded content from eMeals!" said Jennifer Leitman, Executive Vice President Strategic Planning, Francis Ford Coppola Winery. "It's a seamless shoppable consumer experience that we're able to amplify through engaging retail activations and our social media campaigns."

eMeals is exhibiting at Booth #327 at the GroceryShop conference running Sept. 15-18 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and food brands to the online grocery pickup and delivery services of Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Shipt and Instacart. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the eMeals app automatically generates a grocery list that can be shopped in-store or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by one of the integrated grocery retailers. eMeals partners with food and beverage brands to contextually highlight their products within its recipe inspiration and shopping lists. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

