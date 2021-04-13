eMed and Truepill Partner to Distribute COVID-19 Rapid At-Home BinaxNOW Antigen Test

MIAMI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, today announced a partnership with Truepill ™, the digital health platform powering consumer health experiences through its diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure. The Abbott BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test exclusively administered by eMed, will now also be available for nationwide distribution through Truepill, including within their COVID-19 workplace safety platform, as a result of the partnership.

Truepill's transformative COVID-19 digital testing and treatment platform allows employers to develop, launch and scale customized workplace safety programs in a matter of weeks, rather than months. The end-to-end, consumer-friendly experience provides employees access to COVID-19 testing, clinical care and medication delivery, all from the comfort of their home or place of work. eMed's unique digital health care services will now connect Truepill customers with an at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test , a vital component for any workplace safety initiative.

eMed's partnership with Truepill provides a new distribution channel for companies looking to access the BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test. Whether through the COVID-19 workplace safety platform, or as an independent purchase order, Truepill's nimble logistics provide a uniquely customizable solution. Customers can purchase tests in bulk, place smaller orders or request individual shipments - whatever is required to meet their specific needs.

"Regular COVID-19 testing is one of the most important and effective tools we have to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and will be essential to any plan where employees can be better protected," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. "For many employers, creating a comprehensive testing program can be a logistical nightmare and enormous expense, and our new partnership with Truepill changes that by bringing together eMed's verified testing services and Truepill's user-friendly platform."

eMed's innovative at-home rapid testing services require no additional equipment and provide validated results in 15 minutes. Test users are led and supervised through the testing process remotely by an eMed Certified Guide, who authenticates the test and result, and reports results to the appropriate public health authorities. Integrating eMed's verified testing services into Truepill's platform means a seamless user experience, trusted results, and most importantly, peace of mind for employees returning to in-person worksites.

In addition to providing affordable, customized testing solutions, Truepill's workplace safety platform also includes a white-label web portal where employees can easily view their personal dashboard denoting test status, results, and pending actions to be taken as required by their employer. Likewise, an employer dashboard provides HR and relevant stakeholders with both high-level and granular insights so they can order tests, oversee contact tracing, and seamlessly manage employee care. The all-in-one platform empowers employers to manage costs and boost productivity while maintaining workplace safety as their top priority.

"The key to not only getting back to in-person worksites, but to classrooms, travel, and life as we know it, lies in seamlessly integrating comprehensive COVID-19 testing protocols, with contact tracing and vaccination rollout," said Sid Viswanathan, Truepill Co-Founder and President. "As the need for COVID-19 testing continues to evolve, it's no longer just about keeping people safe in the moment, but about creating sustainable programs that allow us to resume the everyday activities we've spent this past year without. Rapid, affordable and accessible testing is the linchpin to moving forward. We're thrilled to partner with industry innovator eMed to lead the charge and deliver solutions that everyone can rely on."

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

About Truepill

Truepill is a digital health platform that delivers diagnostics, telehealth, and pharmacy infrastructure to power consumer health experiences. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and LegitScript. Learn more at http://www.truepill.com/ .

