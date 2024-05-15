eMed Partners with i3screen to Launch Virtual Drug Screening Program for Employers

eMed Screen™ will eliminate delays by allowing employees to test from anywhere at any time

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ®, the leading platform in at-home diagnostics and proctored testing, announced today a partnership with i3screen , an occupational health screening management company, to provide timely oral drug screening options for employers. eMed Screen is a patented fully remote proctored drug screening solution that provides instant results and around-the-clock accessibility.

Through the i3screen platform, users can now access eMed's service instantly and at their convenience. With eMed Screen, tests are shipped to employment candidates directly with overnight delivery. This enables users to test in privacy and with ease under the supervision of a certified proctor, allowing for a more expedient process. Candidates' results are available through the i3screen portal in as little as 30 minutes.

To ensure integrity and accuracy, eMed Screen combines live proctoring and computer vision to monitor for tampering and accurately interpret results. Additionally, every screening session is recorded and securely stored for audit and review purposes to increase transparency and guarantee regulation compliance.

"eMed Screen makes the pre-employment screening process flexible, convenient and reliable," said Senior Vice President of eMed Screen, Doug Meiser. "Hiring the right candidate requires dedicated time and resources, and we are simplifying one step of this process for both candidate and employer. Our kit enables candidates to perform testing from the comfort of their own homes or any remote location, saving time and resources."

eMed Screen streamlines employers' hiring process by reducing the burden on staff, allowing them to focus on other critical tasks. The program empowers companies to accelerate their recruitment process and hire on the same day, minimizing delays in hiring and immediately onboarding top talent.

"This partnership with eMed shows what is possible when companies combine capabilities to solve real-world problems," said Senior Vice President of i3screen, Myranda Roys. "We are committed to providing intuitive drug screening technology to companies that make the process as seamless as possible."

Candidates can participate from any smart device including a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to test, and those monitoring the testing process will be able to track progress live through the portal. In addition, eMed Screen offers 24/7 customer support with round-the-clock availability.

For more information visit https://emedscreen.com/ .

About eMed®

eMed's mission is to Democratize Healthcare® by delivering accessible solutions to everyone and transforming how healthcare is perceived, accessed, and used. Our approach includes trusted in-home test kits paired with our secure network of certified remote proctors—all done in a clinically responsible manner. Our product suite in digital healthcare, expands beyond COVID with convenient at-home kits covering different uses, including women's health (UTIs and Bacterial Vaginosis), COVID-19 + flu, and drug screening. At eMed, we're constantly developing new solutions to provide actionable health insights. Our latest innovation is our supervised medical weight loss program for GLP-1 medication adherence. Our technology will continue to expand to additional use cases and address a broader range of illnesses, making healthcare accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises.

About i3screen

i3screen has long been a leader in our industry by providing the premier software platform for managing drug testing and occupational health screening programs. Our web-based technology is a stand-alone solution with full "white label" branding capability, or it can be easily integrated with other software systems, seamlessly connecting our users to the largest selection of providers available. We complement our software with MRO services from our seasoned team of Medical Review Officers, as well as experienced customer service and technical support teams. With 24/7/365 secure access to ordering, statuses, and results, customers can be confident that they will be able to fulfill all their screening needs anytime, anywhere. The i3screen platform offers our partners and their clients the most configurable, and customizable solution available on the market today.

SOURCE eMed