EMED Subsidiary Closes $8 Million Equity Financing

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EMED Technologies , a global leader in drug delivery and innovative infusion therapy devices announced that its subsidiary closed a successful $8 million equity investment funding round led by a multibillion dollar healthcare company.

The raise strengthens the Subsidiary's balance sheet and supports the next phase of its strategic expansion. The financing reflects strong investor confidence in the Company's technological and operating platform, execution track record, and long-term growth potential. Proceeds from the raise will be used to support organizational scale, product expansion, and broader strategic initiatives aligned with EMED's long-term objectives in the drug delivery space.

"This capital raise represents an important milestone and reinforces the strategic value of this platform within EMED's broader portfolio," said Paul Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of EMED Technologies. "It positions the organization to execute its growth strategy with discipline while maintaining operational flexibility."

As a subsidiary of EMED Technologies, the company benefits from EMED's global leadership, institutional governance, and operational infrastructure, while continuing to operate with a focused mandate and independent execution. The subsidiary will remain closely aligned with EMED's long-term strategy while advancing initiatives that support sustainable growth to service hundreds of thousands of patients who will benefit from EMED's existing devices and pipeline technologies with significantly improved healthcare outcomes.

EMED's subsidiary structure preserves focus within its core drug delivery business while siloing the ability to responsibly pursue growth opportunities that are complementary to EMED's core drug delivery business. This approach maintains governance and operating discipline at the parent level, while allowing adjacent initiatives to develop independently without introducing risk or distraction to EMED's established platform.

EMED Technologies is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cutting-edge medical devices. Our core mission is to empower patient independence by developing patient-centric systems that improve quality of life and are designed for mid to large volume subcutaneous infusions. Since 1991 EMED Technologies has worked with patients, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies to design, manufacture, distribute, and commercialize innovative drug delivery systems. EMED has consistently pushed the boundaries of medical technology, providing solutions that enhance patient safety, improve clinical outcomes, and simplify drug administration for both patients and healthcare professionals.

EMED Technologies focuses on medical devices for subcutaneous infusion systems. Their products are designed to deliver medications and fluids efficiently and safely to patients, particularly those requiring home care or chronic disease management. They offer several devices such as the SCIg60, Infuset, VersaRate, and others for delivering treatments like immune globulin therapy and other injectable treatments. The company's emphasis is on patient safety, ease of use, and supporting home-based treatments. The technology developed by EMED is designed to help people who need medicine over long periods of time, especially for treatments like immune globulin therapy or other medications that need to be given slowly and consistently.

