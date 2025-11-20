EMEET PIXY wins Prestigious G Mark and MUSE Design Gold Awards for Its Elegant Design

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEET, a global innovator in AI audio and video solutions, proudly announces that their latest dual-camera AI PTZ 4K webcam EMEET PIXY has been honored with two international design awards: the Good Design Award (G Mark) from Japan and the MUSE Design Award Gold Winner 2025.

About G Mark and MUSE Design Award

The Good Design Award (G Mark) is one of the world's most prestigious and influential design accolades, recognizing products that enhance quality of life and drive social progress through exceptional design. Meanwhile, the MUSE Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), celebrate global excellence in creativity, innovation, and aesthetic achievement across industries. Together, these honors highlight PIXY's world-class design excellence and human-centered innovation.

A Compact 4K Webcam Crafted for Modern Creators

Engineered for streamers and content creators, the EMEET PIXY combines 4K UHD video, AI-powered auto tracking, gesture control, 0.2s fast autofocus and three microphones within an elegant body. Its minimalist robot-like shape and adaptive mounting design allow users to seamlessly integrate it into any workspace or streaming setup.

"The simple, dynamic design adds an emotional richness to the user experience, with a touch of warmth and vitality without the cold," noted the G Mark jury members in their official statement. The recognition celebrates PIXY's ability to convey personality and emotion through its compact, minimalist form — a hallmark of EMEET's design philosophy that blends advanced technology with approachable design.

In addition to these international design honors, PCGamesN, a leading global gaming and tech media outlet, recently listed the EMEET PIXY among its Best Budget PTZ Webcams. This recognition underscores PIXY's strong balance of premium performance, intelligent design, and exceptional value for creators and streamers alike.

*As the holiday shopping season approaches, EMEET will also join the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, offering special deals across its popular webcam lineup — including the award-winning PIXY series.

About EMEET

Established in August 2016, EMEET is a leading global company specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of AI-powered audio and video products. Focusing on collaboration, production and creation, EMEET aims to develop an intelligent ecosystem for creative products through technological innovation and user experience optimization, endeavoring to redefine the industry standards for individual productivity tools and drive the growth of the global personal productivity market, fostering collaboration, empowering production and inspiring creation.

