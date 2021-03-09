eMentorConnect & Women in Automotive Announce Mentoring Platform Partnership

ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMentorConnect announced today a new partnership with Women in Automotive Network. The Company's mentoring software will power Woman in Automotive's goal to promote women leaders within the auto industry.

"Women in Automotive is an exceptional organization to bring under the eMentorConnect umbrella as it continues to build on one of our key tenants to support the delivery of mentoring programs aimed to advance women in leadership," says Nancy Wolk, Co-Founder of eMentorConnect. "The scalable capabilities of the eMentorConnect platform coupled with the impressive Women in Automotive board, volunteers and members will achieve their goal to champion the advancement of women in the automotive industry."

Jody DeVere, Co-Founder, Women in Automotive shared her enthusiasm. "We are pleased to announce this next giant step in our mission to empower women in the automotive industry by launching the WomenPowered Mentoring platform. This platform will enable industry-wide mentoring for women seeking to grow their careers in their respective roles with the help of respected industry thought-leaders, both men and women, as mentors."

Together, eMentorConnect and Woman in Automotive will:

Enhance the mentoring journey of women in automotive.

Provide assistance to women without access to professional development resources.

Connect Members/Mentees to Mentors across the automotive industry.

For more information visit www.ementorconnect.com and https://womeninautomotive.com.

About eMentorConnect

The most configurable platform for your mentoring program. The eMentorConnect cloud-based solution is the one platform that helps you manage and scale your people programs - including mentoring, training, coaching and onboarding.The eMentorConnect platform was built to support growing, Enterprise-level programs. We partner with Enterprise companies like UPS, BMW, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Hearst, National Church Residences, UCB and Brambles to deliver best in class mentoring technology and services.

About Women in Automotive

Women in Automotive was founded by six industry female leaders in partnership with JKR Advertising out of Orlando, six years ago. The organization is missioned with improving the entire automotive industry by elevating the role of women within it. Through conferences, events, seminars and community engagement, the company champions the idea that women do belong in Automotive. The key is identifying and working to remove the obstacles that are hindering progress.

