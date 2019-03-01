Emepelle™, The First And Only Cosmeceutical To Safely And Effectively Address Estrogen Deficient Skin (EDS), Gives Hope To Women With Accelerated Skin Aging Due To Estrogen Loss

The Emepelle product line consists of a serum and a night cream. The Emepelle Serum and Night Cream feature MEP Technology and are further fortified with other proven ingredients to help provide additional anti-aging benefits. The products work on all skin types and are recommended for women who are in perimenopause or menopause.

"We are thrilled to announce the introduction of Emepelle for women with Estrogen Deficient Skin, a condition that affects millions of women in the U.S.," said Eric Fleming, President and COO of Biopelle, Inc. "At this time, there are no cosmeceuticals available that are clinically proven to safely and effectively help address estrogen deficiency of the skin. We are excited that there is finally a product that can empower women and help them manage the aging process of their skin more confidently."

Estrogen is critical to maintaining healthy, radiant, youthful looking skin. As women age, estrogen levels naturally decline. Although women may notice skin dryness or changes to the condition of their skin as they get older, they likely do not make the correlation with declining estrogen levels. Low estrogen results in skin dryness, atrophy, wrinkling and thinning. In the first five years of menopause low estrogen levels lead to a staggering 30% loss of the skin's collagen and a subsequent 2.1% loss each year thereafter.2

Emepelle features exclusive MEP Technology to help restore the natural function of Estrogen Deficient Skin non-hormonally. In clinical studies, MEP has been proven to be safe and effective to help address the symptoms of Estrogen Deficient Skin and improve skin's hydration, firmness, luminosity, and appearance of fine lines. MEP is a non-hormonal solution that provides benefits exclusively to the skin.

"There is a perception among women that aging skin is a natural part of life and occurs as you age chronologically or through exposure to environmental factors, such as sunlight and pollution. Estrogen loss, however, is a key factor in accelerated facial aging," said Diane Berson, M.D., NYC dermatologist. "My patients with skin concerns, including dryness and aging, don't want the side effects sometimes associated with other treatments for estrogen deficiency. More importantly, these may not target the skin exclusively. I'm excited to be able to offer my patients a new solution that is safe and effective."

Emepelle is available through authorized skincare professionals and Lovelyskin.com. For more information about Emepelle, please visit: www.emepelle.com.

About Biopelle, Inc.

Biopelle® is a leader in advanced skincare solutions committed to delivering the most innovative, effective products through licensed health and skincare providers. Biopelle is the only physician-dispensed skincare line that utilizes the secretion and eggs from the Cryptomphalus aspera snail, as featured in TENSAGE® Growth Factor and TENSAGE® Stem Cell. Biopelle offers a full spectrum of clinically proven skincare products that address multiple concerns – from professional peels and post-procedure care to daily maintenance and intensive treatments for dramatic improvement in the visible signs of aging. Biopelle is trusted and recognized for cutting-edge technologies and science-based formulations. Distributed in over 1,500 physician offices and med-spas throughout North America and Australia, Biopelle continues to advance as a global leader in the aesthetic community.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jackie Jorge, GOLD PR for Biopelle, Inc.

818.430.2528 |jjorge@goldpr.com

1 Draelos, ZD. A double-blind randomized pilot study evaluating the safety and efficacy of topical MEP in the facial appearance improvement of estrogen deficient females. J Drugs Dermatol. 2018; 17(11): 1032-1035.

2 Archer DF. Postmenopausal skin and estrogen. Gynecol Endocrinol. 2012;28(sup2):2-6.

SOURCE Biopelle, Inc.

Related Links

http://biopelle.com

