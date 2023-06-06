Sets the Stage for a New Era of Sports Excellence in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Acres Sports Connection, the premier sports facility in Mattoon, IL cultivated by Rural King, and operated by Sports Facilities Companies, held its groundbreaking event on May 31. The momentous occasion marked the official start of construction on the state-of-the-art sports complex, set to revolutionize the sporting landscape in the community.

Emerald Acres Sports Connection Celebrates Successful Groundbreaking Event

The groundbreaking ceremony drew over 100 attendees, witnessing a gathering of esteemed guests, community leaders, and sports enthusiasts who shared the excitement of this significant milestone. The ceremony, covered by various local news stations, began with a prayer by Rural King President of Real Estate and Development, Brock Ashley. Attendees were treated to a memorable event that highlighted the vision, passion, and dedication behind Emerald Acres Sports Connection, as well as the Sarah Bush Lincoln partnership announcement for its Field House and Walk-In Clinic, and the Emerald Acres Brick project.

Among the distinguished guests was Alex Melvin, CEO of Rural King, who delivered an inspiring speech, outlining the facility's goals and the positive impact it will have on the local community. The event showcased an impressive lineup of speakers, including City of Mattoon Mayor, Rick Hall, Sports Facilities Companies Project Executive John Wolfe II, and Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO, Kim Uphoff whom all expressed their enthusiasm and support for this transformative project.

"I am here to represent Sports Facilities Companies on this emerald jewel of a project for Mattoon," announced John Wolfe II. "We are more than excited to serve the City of Mattoon through this initiative, which has the potential to maximize the benefits of the thriving $39.7 billion travel and sports tourism industry."

Regarding the SBL Field House and Walk-In Clinic partnership, Kim Uphoff said "We are honored to be named the Emerald Acres healthcare provider of choice and are excited about what this complex will mean for economic development, not just for our community, but for our region. Our Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, which will be relocated to this complex, will continue to serve local and area residents as well as the athletes who compete in this facility."

Emerald Acres Sports Connection, a mixed-use development centered around sports, aims to become the epicenter of sports and recreation, catering to athletes of all ages and skill levels. The facility will encompass 150 acres of land and feature state-of-the-art amenities, including eight basketball/16 volleyball courts, 16 multi-purpose fields, eight ball diamonds, a family entertainment center, and a walkable retail and restaurant area. Emerald Acres is aiming to have 580,000 visitors annually, bringing $23.8 million in economic impact to the area.

With a commitment to fostering community engagement, Emerald Acres Sports Connection plans to partner with local schools, sports organizations, and community groups, offering access to world-class training facilities, coaching programs, and tournaments. The sports complex will serve as a hub for developing talent, promoting wellness, and encouraging an active lifestyle among residents of Mattoon and its surrounding areas.

"This project is so much more than just a sports complex," said Blake Pierce, President of Emerald Acres Sports Connection, "this will transform the economic development trajectory of our entire region."

Construction on Emerald Acres Sports Connection is now underway, with an estimated completion date of Late Summer of 2024. Further updates and announcements will be shared as the project progresses.

For more information about Emerald Acres Sports Connection and to stay up to date on its development, please visit www.playemeraldacres.com.

About Emerald Acres Sports Connection

Emerald Acres Sports Connection is the newest premier multipurpose sports and recreation tourism venue in Mattoon, IL. Centered between three major cities, it serves as a regional hub of activity, entertainment, and opportunity. At 150 acres, it boasts eight basketball or 16 volleyball courts, 8 baseball diamonds, 12 turf and 4 grass fields, a family entertainment center, and walkable hospitality. This forward-thinking, sports- centered venue is suited for a range of activities that will establish itself as the paramount regional destination for travel sports and recreation. Emerald Acres Sports Connection is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities, and is operated by the industry leader in outsourced operations, The Sports Facilities Companies.

