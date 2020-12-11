Emerald Appoints Univar Solutions as Distributor for Kalaguard® SB in the United States

"As the COVID-19 pandemic increases demand in the homecare and industrial cleaning (HIC) markets for hard surface cleaners and home care products, Univar Solutions continues to deliver differential value by providing a consistent global approach through its expanding portfolio of solutions," said Joshua Hicks, vice president of Industrial Solutions at Univar Solutions. "Kalaguard SB is an excellent example as this provides an additional preservative for homecare applications to help meet changing regulatory needs and consumer demands in the HIC marketplace."

Kalaguard SB allows homecare formulators to take advantage of the efficacy, economy and consumer-friendly profile of sodium benzoate as a preservative with more favorable labeling when compared to other preservative offerings.

"Our collaboration with Emerald allows us to introduce this product to customers in concert with Emerald's technical support," added Aaron Lee, business director of homecare and industrial cleaning at Univar Solutions. "This approach is expected to help make the transition to Kalaguard SB easier and allows us to better assist our customers with formulation challenges they may face."

Sodium benzoate is well-known as an additive in food, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. Emerald completed registration for Kalaguard SB as a new active ingredient under the United States EPA Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in October 2020, making it the preferred sodium benzoate preservative for homecare applications available on the market today. Applications include in-container control of bacteria, yeasts, and molds in industrial and household products such as fabric conditioner, hand wash liquid, and general-purpose cleaners.

Rosanna Stokes, business development manager for Emerald's Consumer Specialties business in the Americas, added, "Recently, the range of available preservatives has decreased significantly due to regulatory pressure, evolving consumer preferences, and supply disruptions. At the same time, there is demand for eco-friendly, skin-friendly products that are still adequately protected from microbial contamination. Emerald Kalama is a leader in HIC preservation and is excited to partner with Univar Solutions to introduce Kalaguard SB to customers. This globally trusted ingredient is non-sensitizing and non-irritating to the skin, nature identical, readily biodegradable and manufactured to the highest quality standards."

"Univar Solutions is pleased to be a champion distributor for Emerald's Kalaguard SB in the United States as Kalaguard SB further enhances our ability to serve customers in this market with best-in-class specialty ingredients," said Bill Perry, senior product manager at Univar Solutions. "Univar Solutions and Emerald are aligned and committed to driving and delivering innovation and growth in the homecare market and developing new chemistries and solutions to help our customers' businesses succeed."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

About Emerald Kalama Chemical

Emerald Kalama Chemical offers a wide spectrum of high-quality ingredients and materials, which bring value and performance to applications such as adhesives, foods, beverages, fragrances, cosmetics, home care, rubber, vinyl, and other consumer and industrial products. Emerald Kalama Chemical has three businesses to serve these markets: Industrial Specialties, Consumer Specialties, and Antioxidants and Accelerators. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Emerald Kalama Chemical is a business group of Emerald Performance Materials and serves customers globally from operations in the U.S. and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

