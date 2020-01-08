Emerald Capital Funding Is Now Pacific Equity & Loan

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Capital Funding ("ECF"), is happy to announce that it has joined forces with Pacific Equity & Loan ("PEL") to provide more resources and investment opportunities to real estate investors in the Washington market. Emerald Capital Funding will now operate as Pacific Equity & Loan. ECF customers rest assured, lending timelines, purchasing procedures, and friendly contacts will continue to excel!

Pacific Equity & Loan

"The move comes amid a rapidly evolving mortgage industry in specifically the private money and hard money lending sector." ECF President & Founder, Christopher Robison explains, "We need to stay ahead of the curve and assure that our customers receive the best value, the best technology, and continue to work with a trusted local lender. We are noticing a lot of new players from other states that might not know our market as well as we do. Our team of professionals ensure our investors realize the returns they desire with accurate metrics based on local insights and years of experience in the local market."

To Real Estate Investors, What to Expect

New Online Experience- We understand that time is valuable. With our new online resources, we are continuously working on helping you close deals faster with virtually no paperwork so that your project can get funded as quickly as possible.

Additional Experienced Professionals- Combining both offices we have basically doubled in size. So, you can expect the same professional experts to assist you with any questions and additional staff you may get to know.

Increased Local Presence- The issue with out-of-state lenders is that their understanding of our market is based on numbers on a spreadsheet. At PEL, we know your neighborhood, we experience the same traffic, and we have a broad network of real estate professionals invested in the success of your project because we are your neighbor.

About Pacific Equity & Loan

Pacific Equity & Loan (pacificequityloan.com) with offices in Federal Way, WA. & Lakewood, WA. is a private mortgage lender offering fix and flip bridge loans, new construction loans, and rental property loans to investors all on a simplified online platform reducing paperwork and closing lag. PEL prides itself as a one-stop shop for savvy real estate investors looking for an experienced and local Seattle based lending partner. Whether your mission is to fix and flip, build new construction, or rent out your property, work with a local financial partner who believes in your potential!

Welcome to Pacific Equity & Loan!

If you would like more information regarding this topic, or to schedule an interview with Mr. Robison, please call Christopher DeLaCruz at (253) 223-5991 or email 232039@email4pr.com.

