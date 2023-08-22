Emerald Cloud Lab Makes Programming Language for Conducting Remote Scientific Experiments Open Source

News provided by

Emerald Cloud Lab

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The world's largest cloud lab provides open access to its previously proprietary Symbolic Lab Language (SLL), allowing researchers to leverage the most widely used computational language for remotely conducting scientific experiments.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL), the first and leading highly automated cloud laboratory, today announced the company's proprietary Symbolic Lab Language (SLL) will now be open source for research use. This will allow scientists and entrepreneurs from around the world to utilize the industry's most robust and established programming language for remotely conducting scientific experiments in a cloud lab and build upon it to help foster an open science ecosystem. 

Continue Reading
Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL) announced the company’s proprietary Symbolic Lab Language (SLL) will now be open source for research use.
Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL) announced the company’s proprietary Symbolic Lab Language (SLL) will now be open source for research use.

ECL is a longtime supporter of open science, the principle and practiceand multi-US Federal agency initiativeof making research products and processes available to all while fostering collaboration, reproducibility, and equity. ECL made its SLL open source to further support the mission of open science by removing access barriers and accelerating the use of cloud labs for scientific research across multiple industries spanning pharmaceuticals, biotech, food and beverage, consumer products, and materials science.

"We believe making SLL open source will make it easier for the scientific community to adopt highly automated cloud labs and hopefully share their data using open science principles," said Dr. Brian Frezza, Co-founder and Co-CEO at ECL. "This will expand the cloud lab ecosystem by providing entrepreneurs with a standardized language that can be leveraged to create new protocols and add new capabilities to aid scientists with their research."

The SLL programming language has been developed and refined by ECL for over a decade. It has been used to conduct more than 600,000 experiments on over 230 unique scientific instruments. SLL is generally considered the most developed and widely used language for remotely controlling experiments in a cloud lab.

This quarter ECL is also bringing its new state-of-the-art cloud lab facility, located in Austin, Texas, online. Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is also nearing the completion of the world's first academic cloud lab.

"The importance of open source software for advancing open science has been mentioned and reinforced by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and multiple federal funding agencies including the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation," said Sayeed Choudhury, associate dean for digital infrastructure, University Libraries, Carnegie Mellon University. "ECL's laudable decision to release SLL as open source reflects their commitment to supporting the Year of Open Science and establishes their leadership position in connecting automated science facilities with open science. Their decision will be critical towards the development of national networks of open, automated science facilities."

About Emerald Cloud Lab
ECL was founded by scientists, for scientists. Our vision is to build a system that sweeps aside the daily grind scientists face in the laboratory and allows the day-to-day work to center on orchestrating science. There is transformative potential in a world where scientific ideas have a more direct route to realization and progress in science and medicine is driven more by the strength of our ideas than our labor in the lab. Succeeding in this mission has the chance to provide unprecedented leverage and autonomy to scientists worldwide and in doing so to accelerate the rate of progress in pharmaceutical research, materials science, medical diagnostics, and agriculture.

SOURCE Emerald Cloud Lab

Also from this source

Emerald Cloud Lab Establishes AI Scientific Advisory Board

Emerald Cloud Lab Establishes AI Scientific Advisory Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.