Emerald Cup Winner Liquid Flower Launches New Cannabis-Infused Day & Night Lube in the California Market

NEVADA CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Flower, a woman-owned California-based company, has just announced the launch of its newest product: the Day & Night Cannabis-Infused Lube. This organic, whole-plant product is specifically designed to enhance pleasure, intensify orgasms, and bring about intense arousal for individuals using it.

The new Day & Night lube works by utilizing the natural properties of cannabis as a vasodilator, increasing blood flow to the area and promoting arousal. This, combined with the aphrodisiac effect of chocolate and Ylang Ylang, creates a truly unique experience that has been described as "foreplay in a bottle."

For best results, the personal lubricant should be applied 15-30 minutes prior to intercourse, allowing time for the powerful ingredients to take effect. This also provides time for the user to experience intense arousal, leading to an even more enjoyable experience.

What sets Liquid Flower's Day & Night lube apart from other products on the market is its use of whole-plant, organic, and cannabis-infused ingredients. Not only does it work as a lubricant, but it also provides additional benefits, such as rejuvenating tissue and providing relief from discomfort through its use of natural retinol and cannabinoids. This makes it especially beneficial for those on birth control, postpartum, or menopausal, who may be lacking estrogen and in need of healing plant-based ingredients.

Furthermore, Day & Night has a neutral pH that will not disrupt the natural pH balance of the body, unlike other water-based products. This makes it safe for use even on the most delicate areas of the body, providing peace of mind for individuals.

It is important to note that, as with all oil-based lubes, Day & Night may decrease the efficacy of latex condoms. Therefore, it is recommended for use with non-latex condoms or other barrier methods.

Liquid Flower, a brand founded in 2014 and already an Emerald Cup Award winner, focuses on formulating high-quality, organic, and cannabis-infused products to help people heal and live their lives to the fullest. Their belief is that when one feels their best, they do their best—free from pain and anxiety, well-rested, feeling and looking great.

