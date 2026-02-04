Emerald Ecovations Unveils Tree-Free CPG Packaging Board Made from Bagasse + FSC Fibers

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Ecovations today announced a breakthrough in sustainable packaging: tree-free CPG board engineered for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, and consumer goods. Built from a proprietary blend of bagasse and FSC-certified fibers, the new board delivers premium performance without relying on virgin trees.

With no PFAS added, compostable design, and a dramatically lower environmental footprint, the product marks a major step forward for brands under pressure to adopt responsible packaging.

"Consumers aren't asking for change anymore — they're demanding it," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO of Emerald Ecovations. "When shoppers have a choice between traditional packaging and responsible packaging, they overwhelmingly choose the sustainable option. The problem has always been access. Today, that barrier is gone."

Recent industry data shows that more than 70% of consumers prefer products with compostable or sustainably sourced packaging, and nearly 80% say they are more loyal to brands that reduce plastic and deforestation.

Emerald's new board is designed to meet that shift head-on.

A New Standard for CPG Sustainability

Tree-free design using bagasse + FSC fibers





using bagasse + FSC fibers No PFAS added into the material





into the material Engineered for cosmetics, personal care, food packaging, and premium CPG





Designed for compostability , enabling circular end-of-life pathways





, enabling circular end-of-life pathways Expected to qualify for Emerald's existing sustainability certifications upon final testing

"As regulations tighten and consumers push for transparency, packaging is becoming a brand statement," Bianculli added. "This board gives CPG companies a clear, credible way to lead."

Commercial rollout begins late Q1 2026. Brands interested in early access can contact [email protected] .

About Emerald Ecovations

Emerald Ecovations is a leading manufacturer of sustainable foodservice, janitorial, and consumer products, offering more than 370 eco-friendly solutions. Headquartered in Huntington, New York, the company serves large organizations throughout the United States.

Emerald Ecovations' solutions are "tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free", with many products designed to be compostable as part of a cradle-to-cradle system. Beyond products, the company delivers education through the "Emerald Sustainability Academy" and provides "Environmental Impact Reports" that help organizations quantify and communicate their sustainability progress.

For more information, visit EmeraldEcovations.com

SOURCE Emerald Ecovations