Emerald Kalama Chemical Launches Kalama® C-12 Lauric Aldehyde

Kalama® C-12 Lauric Aldehyde is a key, nature-identical linear aldehyde also known as dodecanal. Its bright, citrusy, aldehydic character is used to provide fragrance in many applications, including perfumery, personal care products, cosmetics and air care. It is nature identical and has a very high purity level, minimum 98%.

"Emerald is the largest global producer of benzaldehyde, so we are able to offer a wide portfolio of downstream ingredients while guaranteeing they are produced to our high quality and safety standards. With Kalama® C-12 Lauric Aldehyde, we saw an excellent opportunity to leverage our existing expertise and technology in linear aldehydes, using it to expand our range of offerings and further solidify our global leadership position," said Paul Hogan, vice president and general manager at Emerald.

Kalama® C-12 Lauric Aldehyde is produced at Emerald's ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in Widnes, United Kingdom. Emerald acquired the Widnes operation in 2015 and has completed a series of key upgrades to enhance capabilities and offerings in aroma chemicals. For example, last year, Emerald completed an expansion at the Widnes facility for Kalama® Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde and Amyl Cinnamic Aldehyde.

"The acquisition of the Widnes operation was an excellent strategic fit for us, as it allows us to offer global service for key aroma chemicals such as HCA from both the USA and United Kingdom. The Widnes operation represents a core part of our long-term strategic vision for flavor and fragrance ingredients, and we will continue to make investments that enhance our capabilities and offerings there," Hogan said.

Emerald Kalama Chemical is a leading global producer of benzoic acid, benzaldehyde and related chemistries. Offerings include Kalama® flavor and fragrance ingredients; Kalama® and Purox® benzoates, food-grade antimicrobials and intermediates; K-FLEX® non-phthalate plasticizers; Good-Rite® antioxidants and Cure-Rite® accelerators—available globally. These products are manufactured at Emerald's ISO 9001:2015-certified facilities in Kalama, Wash., Rotterdam, Netherlands and Widnes, U.K., as well as its ISO 9001:2008-certified facility in Henry, Ill.

For information on Kalama® Aroma Chemicals or other Emerald® products, available globally, visit www.kalama.emeraldmaterials.com or contact Emerald Kalama Chemical Customer Service at 800.223.0035 or +1.360.954.7100 and by e-mail at kalama@emeraldmaterials.com.

About Emerald

Emerald Performance Materials produces and markets technologically advanced specialty chemicals for a broad range of food and industrial applications. Emerald® products play a variety of roles in the products that are consumed and used every day, enabling them to last longer, look, smell, taste or perform better. Emerald products are used in aerospace, food, beverages, cosmetics, toothpaste, household products, paint, tires, automobiles, sports gear and many other applications. Emerald has two business groups, six operations and more than 700 employees.

