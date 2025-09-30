Emerald Lake Capital Management Expands Investment Team

Adds Eric Rea and Bobby Jahrling



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Lake Capital Management ("Emerald Lake"), a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, today announced the addition of two new members to the firm's investment team: Eric Rea has joined as Principal, and Bobby Jahrling has joined as Associate.

"The addition of Eric and Bobby further strengthens Emerald Lake's investment team and reflects our commitment to building a differentiated private equity platform," said Dan Lukas, Managing Partner of Emerald Lake. "Eric and I began working together over a decade ago. His extensive private equity experience, combined with Bobby's principal and advisory background, will further enhance our ability to partner with executives and management teams to pursue compelling investment opportunities. With an expanded team of talented investment colleagues Emerald Lake is positioned to drive continued growth across our portfolio. Eric and Bobby are strong fits with our culture and values, and we are thrilled to welcome them on board."

Founded in 2018, Emerald Lake is led by an experienced team of professionals, many of whom have worked together previously. This continuity – coupled with a differentiated sourcing model and a collaboration-oriented value creation framework – has led to the successful completion of ten platform transactions and a strong track record of value creation.

About Eric Rea, Principal

Eric brings over a decade of experience investing in multiple sectors and transaction types in the Private Equity Group at Ares Management. While at Ares, Eric played a senior role in leveraged buyout and distressed transactions in the industrials, business services, healthcare, and consumer/retail sectors. Eric began his career at Lazard and holds a B.S. degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Bobby Jahrling, Associate

Prior to joining Emerald Lake, Bobby worked at Incentrum Group, a global merchant bank focused on the healthcare, technology, life sciences, industrials, aerospace, and defense industries. Bobby holds a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

About Emerald Lake Capital Management

Emerald Lake is a middle market private equity firm investing in capital-efficient businesses with sustainable competitive advantages and strong growth prospects in the industrials and services sectors. Emerald Lake seeks to accelerate company growth and unlock potential through supportive, trusting partnerships with management teams and a proven-value creation strategy. Founded in 2018, the firm manages approximately $1.6 billion of equity capital and has made ten platform investments to date. For more information, please visit www.elcm.com.

