EMERALD LAKE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INVESTS IN WECS AND ELECTRICAL CABLE SPECIALISTS, MERGING THE TWO TO CREATE A SPECIALTY CABLE AND DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM

Combination Brings Together Complementary Expertise in Critical Electrical Products, Complex Cable Packages, and Project Execution to Support Customers Through Every Stage of the Project Lifecycle

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Lake Capital Management ("Emerald Lake") today announced that it has made an equity investment in W.E.C.S. Electric Supply, Inc. ("WECS") and Electrical Cable Specialists, Inc. ("ECS"), which have merged to create a combined specialty distribution and cable-integration platform serving critical power and infrastructure markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

W.E.C.S. Electric Supply, Inc.

Headquartered in Thousand Palms, California, WECS is a specialty distributor supporting construction, operations, and maintenance needs across utility-scale renewable energy, data center, and industrial markets. Its offering includes medium- and low-voltage cable and accessories, specialized electrical and mechanical components, engineered replacements, and hard-to-source parts. Based in Norcross, Georgia, ECS is a specialty cable distributor and project integrator serving power generation, industrial, transit and rail, data center, renewables, and transmission and substation markets. ECS supplies low-, medium- and high-voltage wire and cable and provides project-integrated services, including specification compliance, project controls, fixed cable pricing, inventory and reel tracking, packaging, and logistics.

The combined platform will operate under the WECS name. Together, it will provide customers with a broader range of cable, accessories and related services across new construction and installed-base maintenance. Emerald Lake intends to support the combined platform through investments in inventory, facilities, technology, systems, and talent, while also pursuing selective acquisitions to expand its capabilities and geographic reach.

"We are excited to partner with Jerry, Theresa, and the ECS and WECS teams," said Dan Lukas, Managing Partner of Emerald Lake. "Both companies have built distinctive positions by solving complex, schedule-critical problems with technical expertise, responsiveness, and a strong commitment to customers. Their capabilities are highly complementary, and we see a significant opportunity to invest behind the teams, broaden the platform's product and service offering, and support customers across critical power and infrastructure markets."

"For more than 40 years, ECS has earned customer trust by helping teams manage the technical, commercial, and logistical complexity of major projects," said Jerry James, Chief Executive Officer of ECS. "This partnership provides us with additional resources to continue investing in our people, inventory, systems, and geographic reach while preserving the high-touch service and accountability that define ECS. WECS is a natural complement to our capabilities, and we are thrilled about what our teams can build together."

"Since 1989, WECS has earned its reputation by delivering the right parts when customers need them, backed by responsive service and people who understand the work," said Theresa Eaton, Chief Executive Officer of WECS. "ECS shares that customer-first approach and adds deep expertise in complex cable packages and project execution. With Emerald Lake's support, we will be able to expand our capabilities and serve customers across more stages of the power and infrastructure lifecycle."

Jerry James will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined platform, Theresa Eaton will serve as Chief Strategy Officer, and Jim Hibberd, Operating Partner at Emerald Lake, will serve as Chairman. The combined leadership team will also include Mike Ip as Chief Operating Officer, Justin Pecoroni as Chief Commercial and Innovation Officer, and Dan Niemeyer as Chief Financial Officer.

About Emerald Lake

Emerald Lake Capital Management is a private equity firm focused on control and shared-control investments in North American industrial and services companies. The firm emphasizes proprietary sourcing, growth orientation, and active partnership with management teams to scale high-quality businesses over the long term. Founded in 2018, Emerald Lake manages more than $2 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.elcm.com.

About WECS

WECS is a specialty distributor of electrical and mechanical components for renewable energy, data center, industrial and other critical infrastructure markets. WECS supports construction and O&M needs with deep inventory, technical expertise, engineered replacements and fast fulfillment. The company is based in Thousand Palms, California, with warehouse locations in Moreno Valley, California, and Ridgeville, South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.wecs.com.

About ECS

Founded in 1984, Electrical Cable Specialists, Inc. is a specialty distributor and cable-package integrator supporting power generation, industrial, transit and rail, data center, renewables, and transmission and substation projects. ECS supplies low-, medium- and high-voltage wire and cable and provides services including specification compliance, project controls, fixed cable pricing, cutting and reeling services, inventory and reel tracking, packaging and logistics. The company is based in Norcross, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.ecscable.com.

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SOURCE Emerald Lake Capital Management