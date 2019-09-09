Emerald Lake Safety Researcher Co-Chairing Obesity Symposium at 2019 ACCP Meetings

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Lake Safety's ("ELS") Dr. Christina Chow will be co-chairing a symposium on drug safety research in obese patients on Sept. 15 at the 2019 American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) meetings in Chicago, Illinois.

The symposium is a tribute to the late Dr. Darrell Abernethy, who contributed tremendously to understanding the effects of obesity on drug pharmacokinetics and most recently served as Associate Director for Drug Safety at the FDA.

Dr. Chow, Head of Research at ELS, will be presenting two clinical trials performed by ELS that showed the inhibitory effects of certain drugs persist longer in obese patients. "It is my pleasure to be part of this prestigious panel to honor Dr. Abernethy and present our research," said Dr. Chow. "Dr. Abernethy was a trailblazing researcher and a giant in the field."

Joining Dr. Chow on the panel will be Drs. David Greenblatt and April Smith, who will discuss obesity-related pharmacokinetic research and the effects of bariatric surgery on drug pharmacokinetics.

ACCP members who participate in the symposium may be able to receive continuing education credits through ACCP's CME and CPE programs.

Chief executive officer and founder of ELS Sundar Srinivasan said, "We are proud to be sharing these important clinical findings with other researchers and medical professionals. Fittingly, they tie together Dr. Abernethy's interests in drug safety and obesity's impact on drug kinetics."

For more information about ELS visit www.emeraldlakesafety.com.

Press Contact:

Brandon Fremd

info@elsafety.com

(949) 257-2074

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

http://www.emeraldlakesafety.com

SOURCE Emerald Lake Safety