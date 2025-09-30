EMERALD PACKAGING AND WALMART ROLL OUT THE FIRST 30% POST-CONSUMER RECYCLED (PCR) BAG FOR THE RETAIL POTATO MARKET

Nation's Leading Flexible Packaging Company for Produce Supports Walmart's Sustainability Goals of Reducing Plastic Waste

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Packaging, the largest supplier of retail flexible packaging for the produce industry, in partnership with Idaho Package, Wada Farms and Walmart, have introduced the first 30% food contact Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) bag for the potato category.

The product was developed in direct response to Walmart's goal to reduce packaging waste via Project Gigaton which is an initiative to reduce or avoid one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the global value chain by 2030. Potato grower/shipper Wada Farms worked closely with Walmart to commercialize the product.

"We've worked on sustainable packaging initiatives for over 20 years, and PCR has emerged as the first affordable option ever," stated Kevin Kelly, CEO, Emerald Packaging. "We built a supply chain and launched a product that met or exceeded the PCR targets of major retailers. We did so without compromising product performance and a nominal cost impact. Our commitment to PCR aligned perfectly with Walmart's goal to incorporate it in their packaging."

Idaho Package and Wada Farms started trialing PCR potato bags in early fall 2024, and later that year launched the product with Walmart, which enthusiastically embraced it. Today a dozen SKU's incorporate PCR resin. The reduction in virgin polyethylene plastic exceeds 100,000 lbs. and as of June 2025, Walmart continues to transition more root category SKUs to PCR. "The three companies are moving the plastics industry in the right direction," says Kelly.

"At Walmart, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and offering our customers more sustainable choices," said Laura Himes, Vice President of Produce Sourcing – Walmart. "We are proud to collaborate with Emerald Packaging, Idaho Package, and Wada Farms to introduce the first 30% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) bag for the potato category. This initiative directly supports our goal to minimize waste with the integration of PCR content for retail packaging and demonstrates our dedication to working with suppliers who share our commitment to a more sustainable future."

Emerald Packaging has been reinventing produce packaging for over 60 years and is the largest plastic packaging manufacturer for produce in the U.S. For over two decades, they have led the industry in addressing plastic waste, most recently helping shape legislation in California that addresses the need for a better recycling infrastructure. Emerald is one of the few manufacturers to win a Green Business certification for its waste, water, and energy reduction efforts.

Wada Farms and Idaho Package (IPAK) have proven track records of integrating environmental initiatives and sustainability into their daily operations. Wada Farms is committed to making both its farming and packaging practices more sustainable, with efforts that include plastic reduction, recycling, solar power, and water conservation. IPAK has a long history of partnering with leading packaging manufacturers to drive environmentally responsible solutions through right-sizing, sustainable practices, and innovation.

