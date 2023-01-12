EMERALD PACKAGING SHIFTS AWAY FROM FOSSIL FUELS TO RENEWABLE ENERGY AND GREEN MANUFACTURING

Nation's Leading Plastic Produce Packaging Company Extends Commitment to Sustainability with Installation of Solar to Power Manufacturing Site

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its unwavering commitment to green manufacturing, Emerald Packaging, Inc. the leading produce flexible packaging company in the U.S., has committed to powering their two manufacturing facilities with a solar energy system. The largest of the two facilities will go live with solar in the first half of 2023. The company will then follow with a similar system for their second facility in mid-2023.

"Our company is committed to playing its part in sustainability and mobilizing a shift towards a circular economy for plastics," said Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer, Emerald Packaging. "It's clear that our planet is losing the battle to stop greenhouse gas emissions. We need to step up in any way we can. So the installation of solar and other initiatives such as reducing plastic use and increasing recyclability of our packaging makes complete sense."

The company has a proven track record in its commitment to the environment. To date, the company has won California Green Business certification; years of strong advocacy for effective recycling of plastics; Ellen MacArthur Foundation pledges, which require the company to reduce the use of plastic by embracing goals in line with creating a circular economy; its support for a UN treaty to reduce plastic waste; and now its investment in renewable energy. The solar installation will cut Emerald Packaging's emissions by more than the equivalent of 47 million pounds of coal burned and will help reduce energy spend at this site by $12 million over 25 years.

Emerald Packaging is one of the few flexible packaging companies in the United States to become an Ellen MacArthur signatory. Under its MacArthur commitments, Emerald Packaging will help drive the adoption of post-consumer recycled resin (PCR) in food packaging and has agreed to make its packages reusable, recyclable or compostable in accordance with NPEGC principles, with specific targets to hit by 2025.

The company has led the industry for over 20 years in addressing plastic waste, most recently helping shape legislation in California that addresses the need for a better recycling infrastructure. Emerald is one of the few manufacturers to win Green Business certification for its waste, water, and energy reduction efforts. It introduced the first compostable packaging in the produce industry 15 years ago and continues to test and experiment with new compostable materials as they become available.

Emerald Packaging has been reinventing packaging for 60 years and is the largest plastic produce packaging manufacturer in the U.S. The company specializes in fresh produce and bagged salads for many of today's leading food companies nationwide. The company works closely with its customers to design packages that reduce the impact on the environment.

For more information on Emerald Packaging and to learn more about the company's sustainability goals, please visit www.empack.com.

Emerald Packaging

Since 1963, Emerald Packaging has delivered the finest quality and service in the flexible packaging industry. Today, it's the largest produce packaging manufacturer in the country, with industry leading customers such as Dole, Fresh Express, Fresh Prep, Taylor Farms and Grimmway Farms. Emerald Packaging is committed to sustainability and developing next-generation packaging.

Media Contact :

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE Emerald Packaging Inc.