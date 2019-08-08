Emerald Publishing joins Web of Science Group Initiative to Open Up Peer Review

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web of Science Group (a Clarivate Analytics company) has entered into a new partnership with Emerald Publishing, to pilot the industry's first cross-publisher, scalable and transparent peer review workflow from Publons and ScholarOne across three of Emerald's leading journals.

Transparent peer review shows the complete peer review process from initial review to final decision, and has gained popularity with authors, reviewers and editors alike in recent years.

The new transparent peer review service will be rolled out across Online Information Review, Industrial Lubrication and Tribology and International Journal of Social Economics. The workflows ensure that alongside the published article, readers can access a comprehensive peer review history, including reviewer reports, editor decision letters and authors' responses. Each of these elements is assigned its own digital object identified (DOI), which helps readers easily reference and cite the peer review content. Transparency can also aid teaching of best practice in peer review. The transparent peer review workflow complies with best-practice data privacy regulation, ensuring the individual preferences of authors, peer reviewers and journals are met.

Andrew Preston, Managing Director, Publons, said: "We're proud that this integrated service from Publons and ScholarOne is expanding further, particularly into fields such as economics and engineering where we've not historically seen much open or transparent peer review. Our new transparent peer review workflow ensures any publisher, working across any discipline can implement transparent peer review at scale, without arduous manual processes."

Tony Roche, Publishing and Strategic Relations Director, Emerald Publishing said: "This pilot is the latest move in giving our authors and reviewers more transparency and choice. It is part of our commitment to support openness and complements Emerald Reach, our open access programme and the newly launched Emerald Open Research platform.

"Emerald Publishing is an advocate of open research as a vital step towards real impact and we are delighted to have joined Publons and ScholarOne in delivering transparency for our communities."

Emerald is the third publisher to pilot the transparent peer review workflows, which were implemented by Wiley and IOP Publishing earlier this year.

