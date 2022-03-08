Emerald Scientific and Eighth Revolution Announce Unilateral Partnership

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Scientific, LLC and Eighth Revolution are excited to announce their exciting new partnership. The alignment of the two scientifically-driven organizations will provide a multitude of benefits to their respective client bases, with 8th Revolution's vast skill set helping to ignite Emerald Scientific's expansion in serving the manufacturing, automation, and quality control space.

"Serving the cannabinoid industry operators for the last 4 years has provided our firm with experience developing creative solutions for countless challenges and obstacles," commented Kellan Finney, CSO and Co-Founder of Eighth Revolution. "Partnering with Emerald Scientific allows our organization to focus on the methods and process, while the Emerald Scientific team provides technical expertise and product solutions. Emerald's industry leading expertise is an incredible resource to our current and future cannabinoid industry partners. We're ecstatic to announce this partnership and continue the path toward furthering the advancement of the cannabinoid industry with a heavy focus on quality and analytics."

"Emerald has worked with Eighth Revolution on multiple extensive market research projects. The results have been invaluable to strategic decision making for our organization, and our customers," said Wes Burk, President of Emerald Scientific. "We can attest wholeheartedly that Eighth Revolution is a top-notch, professional organization with knowledge still unequaled in the cannabis industry. We're excited to leverage this partnership to further elevate the technical expertise and support that customers have come to rely upon from Emerald Scientific."

About Emerald Scientific

Founded in 2012, Emerald Scientific is the premiere distributor of scientific supplies and equipment dedicated to the cannabis industry. With 20,000+ products, Emerald is a single-source supplier that can facilitate initial lab buildouts and then manage the ongoing supply needs of an operation. Their team's years of industry-specific expertise has established their leading market position in the quality assurance lab segment, and is a growing valuable resource to the extraction, production, and manufacturing industry segments. Learn more at EmeraldScientific.com.

About Eighth Revolution

Eighth Revolution (8th Rev) is a research and business development firm that provides professional services from capital to cannabinoid. As analytically driven problem solvers, their forward-thinking approach can diagnose & optimize every detailed nuance of your company to keep your business safe, smart, and profitable. 8th Rev's flexibility and experience combined with ongoing research creates unique insights into how to best grow your market share. Learn more at eighthrevolution.com

