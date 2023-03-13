Emerald Scientific Launches New e-Comm Website Focused on Improved Customer Experience

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Scientific, procurement experts in the cannabis science space, and the first dedicated single-source provider of cannabis scientific equipment, supplies, Proficiency Testing , and technical expertise, is pleased to announce the launch of a newly upgraded website . This new and improved website was developed in response to customer feedback and community requests to provide site users with new tools to streamline their ordering and business processes.

"We are all about listening to our customers' needs," states Wes Burk , President of Emerald Scientific. "Our new website incorporates key feedback from customers including major functionality improvements, improved user experience, and faster and easier shopping tools. With improved search, quick reorder tools, and access to all quote history, the new website is easier and faster than ever."

The Emerald website continues to provide customers convenient access to the widest variety of quality cannabis science products sourced to meet their everchanging testing, production, research, and extraction need.

Some of the new website features include:

Customers will have the ability to set up and manage their own users, and set each person's level of ordering permission by junior buyer, senior buyer, customer admin, and customer super admin.

Improved product search filters allow users to locate what they need quickly and easily; with streamlined side category navigation, including the Shop by Category accessible from all pages.

New shared shopping lists allow technicians to place preferred items in a Shopping List and share it seamlessly with their purchasing team.

Easily import an entire list of items to a Shopping List and then add all to the cart – no more adding one item at a time.

View and manage Quote Requests in one easily accessible location.

Reorder items from the Account Order screen – no more bookmarks or searching by SKU, just click to add to cart.

Easily manage billing and shipping addresses to streamline order checkout to ensure all orders always get through.

"We're excited to add so many new features, benefits, and administrative tools to the website to help our customers manage their accounts more effectively," states Amy Dillon , IT and Marketing Manager. "We've developed a data sheet to share some details of these new features, and how doing business with Emerald is going to be easier than ever."

About Emerald Scientific

Founded in 2014, Emerald Scientific is the premiere single-source distributor of scientific supplies and equipment dedicated to the cannabis industry. With over 24,000 products available daily, Emerald can facilitate initial facility buildouts and then manage the ongoing supply needs of any size operation.

Their team's years of industry-specific expertise has established their leading market position in the quality assurance lab segment, and is a growing valuable resource to the extraction, production, research, and manufacturing industry segments.

Emerald's unique single-source model provides customers with cost savings, superior customer service support, unmatched industry technical expertise, a streamlined order process, and overall increased productivity. Learn more at EmeraldScientific.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Dillon, IT & Marketing Manager

Emerald Scientific

[email protected]

877-567-3598

SOURCE Emerald Scientific