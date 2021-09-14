Emerald Scientific Provides Critical Special Study to Support Cannabis Testing Laboratories

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After recent notification that a proficiency test (PT) provider utilized by several state agencies for cannabis and hemp PTs will be unable to deliver this fall, Emerald Scientific has developed a Special Study PT Program to support the industry.

To assist cannabis and hemp testing labs in meeting their regulatory requirements, Emerald Scientific has launched a one-time Special Study Proficiency Test Program. This limited time program will include the following proficiency tests:

7 Part Potency in Hemp Oil

5 Part Potency in Hemp Bud

Pesticide Screening in Hemp

Residual Solvents in Solution

4 Part Heavy Metals in Hemp Oil

Open Enrollment to register for participation in this Special Study is open now through Friday, Sept. 17th. Labs interested in participating may register on the Emerald Scientific website.

Emerald also provides quick turnaround blind proficiency tests as additional proficiency tests needed to account for any other regulatory requirements, and for labs interested in proficiency testing but not yet prepared to participate in a PT Program.

Emerald Scientific may be reached for questions on this Special Study PT Program, or for information on PTs in general, at [email protected], or by calling (877) 567-3598 ext. 1 to speak with their team of Technical Sales Specialists.

ABOUT EMERALD SCIENTIFIC

Founded in 2012, Emerald Scientific was the first company 100% dedicated to distributing scientific supplies and equipment exclusively to the cannabis and hemp industries via their website, emeraldscientific.com. Emerald Scientific's years of industry-specific technical expertise provide a valuable resource to the scientific cannabis community for analytical testing, proficiency testing, laboratory equipment and instrumentation, product selection for use in medical marijuana research, consulting on laboratory financing and buildout, and more.

Media Contact:

Amy Dillon

[email protected]

877-567-3598



SOURCE Emerald Scientific