Emerald Scientific Supports Medical Marijuana Research in Florida

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Scientific, LLC has been accepted as an Industry Collaborator by the Consortium for Medical Marijuana Clinical Outcomes. Established in June 2019, the Consortium conducts, shares, and supports research on the effects of medical marijuana on health conditions and symptoms. Directed by a leadership team at the University of Florida, the Consortium engages public and private universities across the state of Florida to facilitate and conduct research on medical marijuana across the state to inform clinical care and policy.

As an Industry Collaborator, Emerald Scientific is listed in the Connect and Advance Research for Medical Marijuana Analysis (CARMMA) Database. The CARMMA Database was designed to connect key partnerships between researchers, physicians, and industry collaborators with the goal to increase and accelerate medical marijuana research. Access to the CARMMA Database can be requested on the Consortium's website at mmjoutcomes.org.

Founded in 2012, Emerald Scientific was the first company 100% dedicated to distributing scientific supplies and equipment exclusively to the cannabis and hemp industries via their website, emeraldscientific.com. Emerald Scientific's years of industry-specific technical expertise provide a valuable resource to the scientific cannabis community for analytical testing, proficiency testing, laboratory equipment and instrumentation, product selection for use in medical marijuana research, consulting on laboratory financing and buildout, and more.

As part of their commitment to support collaboration, transparency, and the evolution of science in the cannabis and hemp industry, Emerald Scientific offers The Emerald Test™, and inter-laboratory comparison proficiency testing program developed specifically for hemp and cannabis testing labs to assess the accuracy of their analytical capabilities. The Emerald Test™ is held twice per year, with a Spring and a Fall session. Full information about The Emerald Test™, as well as details on past testing data, is available on The Emerald Test™ website at emeraldtest.com.

