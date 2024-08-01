Emeren Announces Form 10-K Filing for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it has filed its delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. This filing represents the Company's first 10-K submission following its transition from a foreign issuer to a domestic issuer. The Form 10-K for 2023 is available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

In the recently filed Form 10-K, the Company reported foreign exchange gains of approximately $5.9 million and a net loss of $3.2 million for the full year 2023. These amounts differ from the preliminary unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 results reported on March 28, 2024. The variance was due to differences of unrealized foreign exchange gains. The final figures reported today represent treatment consistent with the Company's audited historical treatment of foreign exchange gain/losses.

