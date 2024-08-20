Emeren Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Emeren's second quarter 2024 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

Emeren Group Ltd will host a conference call today to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call today to discuss our second quarter 2024 business and financial results. The call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3322e571bd1c41aaa3ec696353562074

Audio-only Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vtruwnm5

Additionally, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle — from development through construction to financing — we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd

[email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak

+1 (323) 240-5796

[email protected]

