Emeren Group Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that its annual general meeting (the "AGM") will be held at 5000 Hopyard Rd, Suite 302, Pleasanton CA 94588, U.S.A. at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on November 1, 2024. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is September 17, 2024.

Shareholders will also be able to participate in the AGM via webcast. To attend, please click the link below to access the webcast meeting:

Webcast Link: here

Meeting ID: 233 244 042 251

Passcode: w8ieBz

Copies of the notice of the AGM, proxy form, poll card and annual report will be available on Emeren's investor relations website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

AGM Resolutions

The following resolutions to be proposed at the AGM will require a simple majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or by proxy:

To appoint Dr. Ramakrishnan Srinivasan as a director of the Company following his appointment as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's articles of association. To re-elect Martin Bloom and Yumin Liu, who are each offering himself for re-election, in accordance with the Company's articles of association to hold office until a successor is duly elected and qualified. To vote on an advisory basis to approve the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in the accompanying proxy statement. To vote on an advisory basis on the frequency of future advisory shareholder votes on the compensation of our named executive officers. To ratify the appointment of UHY LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm and auditors for 2024. To consider and act upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle — from development through construction to financing — we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.emeren.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd - Investor Relations

[email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak

+1 (323) 240-5796

[email protected]

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd