Emeren Group Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 1, 2024. Specifically, the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders approved the following:

The appointment of Mr. Ramakrishnan Srinivasan as a director of the Company following his appointment as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's articles of association. The re-elections of Martin Bloom and Yumin Liu, who each offered himself for re-election, in accordance with the Company's articles of association to hold office until a successor is duly elected and qualified. The advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in the accompanying proxy statement. Future advisory shareholder votes on the compensation of our named executive officers will be held annually, as determined by the indicated votes. Ratification of the appointment of UHY LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm and auditors for 2024.

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle — from development through construction to financing — we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

