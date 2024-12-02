Emeren Group Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights the company's achievements in advancing sustainability, fostering inclusivity, and maintaining robust governance, underpinned by a systematic and transparent approach aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

Highlights in Emeren's 2023 ESG Report include:

Sustainability at the Core:

Delivered 253 MW of clean energy through its IPP assets, powering 9,000+ homes and reducing 21,655 tons of CO 2 emissions globally.

emissions globally. Expanded its 1.5 GW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) portfolio in Europe and completed its first solar energy storage project in China .

and completed its first solar energy storage project in . Adopted comprehensive emissions tracking, reporting 1,215 tCO 2 across Scope 1, 2, and 3, with ongoing initiatives to enhance efficiency.

Empowering People and Communities:

Maintained a zero-injury workplace and reported no discrimination incidents, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to safety and equity.

Increased workforce diversity, with 42% women employees and 80% of the board identifying as underrepresented minorities.

Invested in human capital with 3,688 hours of employee training in safety, leadership, and technical development.

Governance Built for Accountability:

Strengthened ESG oversight with a three-tier governance framework and board-level ESG Committee, ensuring accountability and progress tracking.

Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact, committing to principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Advanced cybersecurity measures, achieving zero data breaches and enhancing data privacy protections.

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, commented, "I am pleased to present our 2023 ESG Report, marking a year of meaningful progress toward our vision of a sustainable and equitable future. At Emeren, ESG principles are deeply embedded in every aspect of our operations, guiding our decisions and driving innovation. During the reporting year, we expanded our global footprint, advanced renewable energy adoption through key solar and storage projects, and strengthened our governance practices to meet the highest standards, positioning us to lead the global transition to clean energy while delivering long-term value for all stakeholders."

The full 2023 ESG Report is available on Emeren's website at https://ir.emeren.com/investor-kit-esg-earnings-etc.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle — from development through construction to financing — we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

