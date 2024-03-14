Emeren Group to Participate at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

News provided by

Emeren

14 Mar, 2024, 06:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one or small group meetings with institutional investors at the 36th Annual Roth conference to be held March 17th – 19th in Dana Point, CA.

For more information or to request a meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative. To submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a pipeline of projects and IPP assets totaling over 3 GW, as well as a storage pipeline of over 10 GWh across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com

SOURCE Emeren

Also from this source

Emeren Group's Board of Directors Approves an Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program up to $10 million

Emeren Group's Board of Directors Approves an Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program up to $10 million

Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today...
Emeren Group Announces Preliminary 2023 Financials and 2024 Outlook

Emeren Group Announces Preliminary 2023 Financials and 2024 Outlook

Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics