Emeren Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

STAMFORD, Conn., March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank.

About Emeren Group Ltd
Emeren Group Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams in more than 10 countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

