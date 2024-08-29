Emeren to Participate at ROTH MKM 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

Emeren Group Ltd

Aug 29, 2024, 16:01 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its participation in the ROTH MKM 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium on September 10th – 11th, 2024 at the RE+ Conference. The symposium will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

Management will be available for one-on-one or small group meetings with institutional investors during the symposium. To request a meeting, please contact the sales representative at ROTH MKM.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle — from development through construction to financing — we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd - Investor Relations
[email protected]  

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak
+1 (323) 240-5796
[email protected]

