Emeren to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Emeren Group Ltd

Nov 21, 2024, 06:00 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Janney's 2nd Annual Clean Energy Investment Symposium on December 4-5, 2024, in New Orleans, LA.
  • BofA Securities 2024 Clean Energy Symposium on December 5-6, 2024, in New York, NY. The management team will present at a panel at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on December 5.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle — from development through construction to financing — we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd - Investor Relations
+1 (925) 425-7335
[email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak
+1 (323) 240-5796
[email protected]

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Emeren Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Emeren Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today...
Emeren Group and Arpinge Partner to Develop 300 MW Battery Storage Portfolio in Italy

Emeren Group and Arpinge Partner to Develop 300 MW Battery Storage Portfolio in Italy

Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Green Technology

Green Technology

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics