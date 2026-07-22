EMeRG Launches Hospital Intel Suite™, Bringing Hospital Intelligence to the Forefront of MedTech Strategy

One of the world's largest hospital intelligence platforms, powered by AI and predictive analytics.

CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMeRG today announced the launch of its advanced SaaS intelligence platform, built with a mission to make every hospital visible and every MedTech innovation more accessible. Commercial teams often lack visibility into hospital capabilities, installed technologies and adoption potential. Hospital Intel Suite™ bridges that gap by unifying hospital infrastructure, technologies, clinical capabilities and hundreds of intelligence variables into a single platform.

EMeRG Launches Hospital Intel Suite™

The platform is the culmination of seven years of structured and meticulous research across more than 65 countries. Hospital Intel Suite evolved from HospeTrack, introduced in 2018 as an early hospital intelligence platform supporting commercial strategy for medical technology companies. As the platform expanded, it grew beyond hospital intelligence to integrate market sizing, installed base intelligence, opportunity mapping, and market analytics into a unified decision-support platform.

Enhanced by AI and predictive analytics, the platform helps anticipate future demand, technology adoption and capital replacement cycles. Supporting 200+ medical device and health technology categories across more than 130,000 hospitals, the platform helps organizations quantify market opportunity and prioritize high-potential hospitals. While designed primarily for medical technology companies, Hospital Intel Suite also serves investors, consulting firms and other healthcare innovators. The platform helps evaluate markets, identify growth opportunities and support strategic decisions.

"The biggest blind spot in MedTech wasn't market intelligence. It was hospital intelligence," said Krishanu Bhattacharjee, Founder & CEO, EMeRG. "That's the vision behind Hospital Intel Suite: helping healthcare innovators understand every hospital more clearly, so the reach of life-changing technologies is guided by insight rather than guesswork."

The platform integrates hospital-level data curated by biomedical engineers, MedTech analysts, and data scientists. Beyond established MedTech companies, it also supports startups, universities, incubators and innovation ecosystems by helping validate markets, identify pilot hospitals and accelerate commercialization. "Our goal is to simplify commercial intelligence," said Tanuja Khanolkar, COO, EMeRG. "Hospital Intel Suite helps organizations size markets, understand installed bases, identify replacement opportunities and make more informed decisions through a single intelligence platform."

Hospital Intel Suite is now available globally, with continued expansion planned across hospital coverage, predictive intelligence capabilities, medical technology categories and AI-driven decision support.

About EMeRG

EMeRG is a Calgary-headquartered global MedTech research and advisory company supporting many of the world's leading medical technology organizations. Through proprietary research, advanced analytics and Hospital Intel Suite™, EMeRG helps clients identify opportunities, validate markets and accelerate commercial success worldwide.

For more information, visit www.hospitalintel.com or www.emerg-inc.com.

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SOURCE EMeRG