eMerge Americas Announces Armando Christian Perez (aka Pitbull) as Keynote Speaker

Armando returns to the 2024 conference to share insight on entrepreneurship, mentorship, and artistic pursuit.

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas , the premier technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, is excited to announce Grammy-Award® Winning Global Artist, Entrepreneur, Investor + Education Ambassador Armando Christian Perez, also known as Pitbull, will be a keynote speaker at the eMerge Americas 2024 Conference. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the conference will take place on April 18-19, 2024 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

"305 Day in Miami embodies the vibrant spirit and innovation that defines our city, and there's no better day to announce the return of Mr. 305 himself, Armando Christian Perez, also known as Pitbull, as a keynote speaker at eMerge this year," said Melissa Medina, CEO and Co-Founder of eMerge Americas. "We're thrilled to celebrate not just Armando's global success, but his commitment to empowering our community through education and entrepreneurship. We're bringing together the heartbeat of South Florida's entrepreneurial energy and global vision. We are very grateful for Armando's support since day 1 of eMerge!"

Since eMerge Americas' inception ten years ago, Armando's passion for innovation and his support of entrepreneurs worldwide has created boundless opportunities and new pathways for the tech industry to continue moving forward. This year, attendees will hear from Armando alongside eMerge Americas Chairman and Founder Manny Medina, as they discuss the relationship between mentor and mentee, offering insights into their shared journey of entrepreneurship, investment, and their passion for the 305.

Along with Armando's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, the conference is committed to entrepreneurs' success. Since the start, eMerge Americas has fostered startups through year-round pitch competitions, networking opportunities, community events, and our award-winning Global Startup Accelerator + Showcase.

This year's eMerge Global Startup Accelerator + Showcase will feature 110 diverse and innovative companies invited to experience year-round programming, culminating in a pitch competition at the eMerge Americas conference. The cohort will span SaaS, AI, health tech, fintech, edtech, proptech, climate tech, and more. The winning startup has the chance to win more than $500,000 in investments and prizes from BIP Ventures, Florida Funders, and Medina Ventures.

eMerge Americas is also excited for the return of the eMerge VIP Experience, sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank. eMerge VIP pass holders will have exclusive access to off-the-record talks on the VIP Unplugged Stage with featured keynotes like Peter Diamandis, Founder + Executive Chairman of XPrize Foundation, Reshma Saujani, Founder + CEO of Moms First & Founder of Girls Who Code, as well as Kathryn Finney, Founder and Managing General Partner of Genius Guild.

Opportunities to build new business connections abound at eMerge Americas. For those looking for the ultimate networking events at this year's conference, eMerge is excited to announce the Lincoln Road Block Party open to all passholders. In celebration of its 10-year anniversary this after hours event on April 18th will be a showstopper. And back by popular demand is the VIP Finale Beach Party on April 19th, sponsored by SVB on Miami's iconic South Beach with renowned DJ Jen.

eMerge Americas 2024 is gearing up to be the biggest conference in history with 10 unique content tracks, 200+ speakers and over 250+ sponsors and exhibitors, including AWS, Dell for Startups, Silicon Valley Bank, Greenberg Traurig, UHealth – University of Miami Health System, Jackson Health System, Inter&Co, BDO, LeverX and many more. To register, please visit emergeamericas.com/register/ .

To learn more about the eMerge Americas, please visit emergeamericas.com . For opportunities to sponsor or partner with eMerge Americas, please visit emergeamericas.com/sponsor/ or contact our sponsorship team at [email protected] .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment around the world, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

