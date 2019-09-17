eMerge Americas Generated $1.3B In Cumulative Economic Impacts On The State Of Florida Since 2014

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, a platform which fosters innovation and serves as a catalyst for transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas, had cumulative economic impacts of $1.368 billion in the State of Florida since its 2014 inception, according to a new economic impact study conducted by the Washington Economics Group, Inc. (WEG).

"The genesis of eMerge Americas spurred from a conviction to build a scalable tech ecosystem in South Florida, and I'm proud to say that we're there," said Manny Medina, Founder & Chairman of eMerge Americas. "We're pleased to find that the study not only quantifies the region's evolution as a formidable innovation hub, but also demonstrates how eMerge Americas has directly bolstered the regional and state economy."

Additional noteworthy highlights of the comprehensive study on eMerge Americas include:

7,171 jobs supported, of which 68 percent are in the knowledge-intensive sector

$850 Million in contributions to Gross Domestic Product (Value-Added)

in contributions to Gross Domestic Product (Value-Added) $174 Million in Federal, State and Local Fiscal Revenues have been generated

"The launch of eMerge Americas marked a significant milestone in the economic development history of Florida," said Tony Villamil, nationally recognized business economist and Founder of the Washington Economics Group. "Florida's economy is rapidly changing toward knowledge-intensive industries like technology and professional services. Since 2014, eMerge has grown to be a 365-day effort to help develop and brand South Florida as the technology leader of the Americas."

To download the study executive summary, click here.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier technology event connecting the Americas held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with corporate business executives, government leaders, and entrepreneurs, eMerge Americas is transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. In 2019, eMerge Americas attracted over 16,000 attendees and more than 400 participating companies from over 40 countries. eMerge Americas serves as a catalyst in order to foster innovation and investment in South Florida and Latin America. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. The upcoming eMerge Americas conference is scheduled for March 30-31, 2020. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: www.emergeamericas.com .

About the Washington Economic Group, Inc. (WEG)

Founded in 1993 in the City of Coral Gables, The Washington Economics Group is a boutique economic consulting firm specializing in comprehensive economic solutions for businesses. WEG focuses on the specific business needs of our clients with the goal of understanding the objectives of each of our clients, while also becoming a member of their team. WEG engages a limited number of clients each year in order to ensure the best client experience within our premiere areas of specialization. WEG possesses expertise in the economies of Florida, the U.S., Latin America as well as the global economy and emerging markets. WEG is committed to delivering the most comprehensive and complete economic services to their clients and their businesses. We are proud to be active civic-minded members of the community. WEG Executives are members of local and national corporate and non-profit boards as well. For more information about WEG, please visit: www.weg.com.

SOURCE eMerge Americas

Related Links

https://www.emergeamericas.com

