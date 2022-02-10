eMerge Americas Partners With Havas House to Launch Brand New eMerge Magazine

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As eMerge Americas furthers its mission to "transform Miami into the tech hub of the Americas," the organization has selected Havas House — the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and the Havas Creative North America Network — as its publishing partner to produce its first-ever eMerge Magazine.

"Our new publication will celebrate Miami's burgeoning and diverse tech ecosystem while continuing to highlight all the valuable data and insights our followers and supporters have come to expect from us," noted Melissa Medina, president of eMerge Americas.

But the Miami tech industry story goes beyond what facts and figures can tell. It's a story about the entire innovation ecosystem — entrepreneurs, investors, academia, corporate and government leaders working together to achieve a common goal. A story where creativity and grit combine to elevate tech offerings. A story where fledgling businesses are given the support needed to thrive, scale and succeed.

"The fact that our community is booming with talent and innovation — making our hometown of Miami a top destination for startup founders, technology leaders, venture capitalists, and more — is no accident," stated Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas. "And eMerge Magazine will showcase it all through compelling content, interviews and spotlight profiles."

Available in print and digital, the inaugural edition of eMerge Magazine will be released during the eMerge Americas conference, Miami's premier tech event drawing over 16,000 global attendees, taking place April 18-19, 2022.

"It's a privilege for Havas House to partner with the leading organization connecting the burgeoning Miami tech ecosystem," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House. "As the industry's biggest cheerleader, we can't wait to help eMerge Americas expand their reach and messaging with the new eMerge Magazine."

Businesses interested in being a part of the publication and reaching a global, tech- and business-minded audience should contact Cristiana Glassford, director of sales, at 786-347-4775 or [email protected].

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 16,000 attendees from 40 countries and over 3,900 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. For more information, visit www.emergeamericas.com.

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

