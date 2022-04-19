Celebrated official launch on the first day of its global conference.

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Miami's premier tech event kicked off yesterday, eMerge Americas unveiled the premier issue of its new eMerge Magazine. Produced by Havas House, the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and the Havas Creative North America Network, the publication showcases Miami's burgeoning and diverse tech community while continuing to highlight all the valuable data eMerge followers have come to rely on.

eMerge Americas Unveils Premier Issue of New eMerge Magazine with Partner Havas House

Featuring some of Miami's most influential female tech leaders on the cover — including Johanna Mikkola, Laura Maydon, Laura Gonzalez-Estefani, Michelle Abbs, Francesca de Quesada Covey, Leigh-Ann Buchanan, Maria Derchi Russo, and eMerge Americas' own president, Melissa Medina — the inaugural issue of eMerge Magazine celebrates the region's booming tech industry.

"It's such an honor to be included among these incredibly talented and innovative women," said Medina, "and I am thrilled to be able to shine a spotlight on my hometown, which has welcomed entrepreneurs and innovators from all over the world with open arms."

The publication includes eMerge Insights 2021 data and information that tell the story of South Florida's record-smashing year for venture capital, plus interviews and spotlights with those local entrepreneurs, investors, academia, corporate and government leaders who are working together to achieve a common goal.

"At eMerge, we believe the rise of tech in Miami represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform South Florida into a global hub of innovation and create new high-skilled, good-paying jobs for the knowledge economy," explained eMerge CEO Felice Gorordo. "Within this new publication, we're sharing how Miami supports the advancement of tech and entrepreneurship for everyone."

Available in print and digital, eMerge Magazine was distributed during the eMerge Americas conference. Copies will also be mailed to eMerge Americas hand-picked VIPs throughout the coming week.

"Partnering with this esteemed organization to shine a light on South Florida's burgeoning tech industry is an honor for Havas House," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House. "We look forward to helping eMerge Americas expand their reach and messaging with eMerge Magazine."

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 16,000 attendees from 40 countries and over 3,900 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. For more information, visit www.emergeamericas.com.

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

