Emerge Announces its Vision for the Future

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For far too long, the American government has not reflected the nation, with women being under represented at all levels of government. For 15 years, Emerge has steadily worked toward increasing Democratic women's representation in local, state, and federal elected offices through candidate recruitment and training programs. But, as demographics transform over the next 15 years with Black, Brown and Indigenous, unmarried, under 40 and LGBTQ+ women making up a larger and larger part of the country, the organization announced its plan to accelerate this work so that more Democratic women representing this New American Majority hold elected and appointed office.

"In order to enact policies that will move our country forward, we need authentic leaders that will stand up for families and communities. By 2035, Black, Brown and Indigenous women, women under 40, LGBTQ+, and unmarried women will be the driving force in this country, and we will need them to bring their lived experience and vision for a more inclusive democracy to government," said A'shanti F. Gholar, President of Emerge. "We know that targeted training, recruitment, and support networks are essential to shifting the face of democracy, and Emerge is expanding our programs to meet the needs of the women of the New American Majority."

Over the next 15 years, Emerge is committed to training 100,000 women of the New American Majority from all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. territories; expanding and nurturing a lift as they climb strategy so that women are pulling each other up to higher office; and increasing the recruitment strategy from state legislatures and key state and local offices to include influential appointed positions.

"Emerge's work isn't just about creating gender parity. It is about creating an infrastructure of new leaders that are ready to win elections and make change with bold, fresh solutions for a diverse nation," said Virginia Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy. "Emerge is doing the important work of preparing the Democratic Party for the future, and filling the talent pipeline with leaders that have deep connections to their communities. I can't wait to see even more leadership posts filled with Emerge alumnae across the country."

Emerge has trained more than 4,000 Democratic women to run for office. There are 27 state affiliates, and the organization has impacted a total of 45 states, Washington, D.C. and territories. Currently, there are 740 Emerge alums in elected office. In 2020, Emerge had more than 690 alums on the ballot, with 59% of them winning.

