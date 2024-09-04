Emerge Broward Receives $120,000 Grant from the Community Foundation of Broward to Further Diversify Nonprofit Leadership in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Broward, a leading nonprofit for young professionals, has been awarded a $120,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Broward for their Board Engagement Program. The funds will be earmarked for a three-year pilot program that offers racially diverse young professionals the training and support they need to serve as nonprofit board members in Broward County.

"Young professionals are the future leaders of our community," said Maggie Gunther, Emerge Broward's Board President. "Through the program, our members will hone their leadership skills and strengthen Broward's nonprofit sector by helping boards and nonprofits better mirror the diversity of the communities they serve."

Through this three-year pilot program, 50 diverse young professionals will complete three board service training sessions led by the Community Foundation of Broward. They will further enhance their leadership skills, understand the financial fundamentals of nonprofits, and learn Roberts Rules of Order. As a result, nonprofit organizations will gain access to Emerge Broward's newly trained expanded pipeline of young professionals from racially diverse backgrounds. Ultimately, Emerge Broward will be a change agent nurturing a more equitable and inclusive community for all residents.

"We are thrilled to support Emerge Broward's new Board Engagement Diversity Initiative," said Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Broward. "At the Community Foundation of Broward, we believe that fostering diverse leadership is essential for building a stronger, more inclusive community and network of nonprofit organizations. This initiative will empower young professionals from all backgrounds to contribute their unique perspectives and skills to local boards, driving positive change across Broward County."

Now through October 11, 2024, Broward County nonprofits are invited to apply for Emerge Broward's Board Engagement Program. If you are interested in learning more about the program, Emerge Broward will host an informational session for nonprofit representatives on Wednesday, September 25 at noon. To register for the informational session or to apply visit https://bit.ly/EBboard-engagement.

Support has been provided by the Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward.

About Emerge Broward:

Emerge Broward is one of the most notable young professional's organizations in Broward County, Florida to develop leadership and community engagement. An independent 501(c)3 organization, Emerge Broward is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of young professionals, ages 21 to 35, by promoting leadership and personal development through networking, community involvement, and educational opportunities. To join or to learn more, visit www.emergebroward.org.

About the Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward partners with families, individuals and organizations to create personalized charitable funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 532 charitable funds represent more than $287 million in assets, distributing more than $190 million in grants over 40 years. The Community Foundation transforms our community through focused leadership that fosters collaboration, builds endowment, advances equity and connects people who care to causes that matter. The Foundation empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and to BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org

