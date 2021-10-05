Emerge Diagnostics Enhances Soft Tissue Injury and Functional Assessment Capabilities with Telemedicine Program

Emerge Diagnostics' EFA Technology is a groundbreaking tool in workers' compensation, leveraging electromyography in conjunction with functional assessments to pinpoint musculoskeletal disorders and guide site-specific treatment. The Company's EFA programs have been used by dozens of the world's largest employers over the past ten years, enabling dramatically improved outcomes for workplace injuries. New enhancements to the program will make it possible to deliver the full extent of testing and ongoing monitoring via objective telemedicine evaluations.

"We first began developing the technology and experimenting with delivering our assessments via telemedicine in 2017, so when the pandemic hit, we were ready to pivot quickly to that model," said Mary Reaston, Ph.D., founder and Chief Science Officer of Emerge Diagnostics. "Over the last 18-months, we've been able to further refine our virtual offering with solutions that help our clients not only conduct more frequent, proactive monitoring to keep employees engaged with the programs and more attuned to their own safety and wellness."

By creating an easy-access virtual touch point for patients, Emerge Diagnostics' screening, monitoring and treatment volumes have surged consistently over the past year. The company logged over 600 telemedicine visits over the course of 2020 as more workers participated in the EFA-STM program to identify work-related soft tissue injuries and participate in ongoing monitoring and wellness visits and IMEs.

"Telehealth utilization skyrocketed in 2020 and that trend has continued throughout 2021, setting the stage for a transformation of employer-driven care management while radically changing consumer expectations about the type of care that can be delivered remotely," said David Riker, CEO of Emerge Diagnostics. "With our EFA programs now fully able to be delivered entirely remotely, we are making it easier than ever for employers to deliver the best preventive care possible for their employees."

Emerge Diagnostics will showcase the new enhancements to its EFA technology program at the BOOTH #1058 at the National Workers Compensation and Disability Conference in Las Vegas October 20-22.

About Emerge Diagnostics

Emerge Diagnostics Inc. provides technology and services to optimize soft-tissue care, allowing patients to get back to living faster The company's Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment (EFA) technology is now the gold standard for soft-tissue injury diagnosis and treatment, using a host of proprietary technologies to assess root causes—and from virtually anywhere in the world. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Emerge Diagnostics serves clients in several industries, including trucking, healthcare and sports, providing the information necessary to treat soft-tissue injuries more accurately and build care management and monitoring programs rooted in objective data. www.emergedx.com

