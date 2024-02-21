Emerge Education Advances Pennsylvania's Healthcare Workforce with $251,922 Grant from the Department of Labor & Industry

Investing in Tomorrow's Healthcare Workforce: Grant Expands Programs Equipping Pennsylvania's Healthcare Workforce with Vital Skills to Address the 32% Vacancy Rate of Nursing Support Staff of Pennsylvania Healthcare Systems.*

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a monumental step towards revitalizing Pennsylvania's healthcare workforce, Emerge Education, a trailblazer in healthcare workforce development, has been awarded a $251,922.49 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's "Creating Nursing Pathways in Pennsylvania through Apprenticeships" initiative. This crucial funding will empower Emerge to expand its Workforce Navigator™ and Emerge Prepared™ programs with a dual focus

  1. Upskilling the healthcare workforce for organizations: The grant will enable Emerge to expand its services to healthcare organizations seeking to upskill their existing staff and address critical staffing shortages. Emerge's Workforce Navigator™ program will connect these organizations with a diverse pool of qualified healthcare professionals who are eager to advance their careers and gain industry-recognized certifications.
  2. Expanding access to healthcare careers for students: Emerge aims to leverage this grant to prepare high school students for fulfilling healthcare careers whether they intend to work full-time after graduation or pursue a college degree. Emerge Prepared™ equips high school students with the essential skills and industry-recognized certifications needed to launch meaningful careers in healthcare. This empowers students to succeed and directly addresses the growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals in Pennsylvania.

"This grant is a powerful endorsement of our unwavering commitment to building a brighter future for Pennsylvania's healthcare workforce, both by creating new opportunities for the emerging workforce and by supporting organizations in upskilling their staff," declares Lauren Holubec, VP of Workforce and Business Development at Emerge Education. "It's not just about filling open positions; it's about cultivating a pipeline of passionate, skilled healthcare professionals who are ready to revolutionize Pennsylvania's healthcare landscape."

"Emerge Education's commitment to the improvement of the healthcare workforce is truly commendable," says Tara Loew, Director, Apprenticeship and Training Office at Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. "This grant will help them expand their reach and equip more Pennsylvanians with the skills and experience we need at such a crucial time of healthcare rebuilding."

Emerge Education's commitment to strengthening healthcare in Pennsylvania runs deep, and its commitment to nurturing the state's healthcare future is unwavering. This grant serves as a catalyst, propelling Emerge's mission to make a tangible difference in Pennsylvania. With a looming deficit of over 277,771 healthcare workers projected by 2026*, the need for action is paramount. This grant empowers Emerge to rise to the challenge, not just through filling the gap but by cultivating the next generation of healthcare professionals. By nurturing their skills and fostering their passion, Emerge ensures Pennsylvania's healthcare landscape remains vibrant and resilient, not just for the present, but for generations to come.

"This grant is a critical turning point for Pennsylvania's healthcare future," says Jim Hunter, CEO of Emerge Education. "It's an investment that will ripple outwards, strengthening the very core of our state's healthcare system. By empowering local communities, cultivating talent, and developing innovative solutions, we'll not only address Pennsylvania's own workforce challenges but also inspire and empower other organizations looking to improve their healthcare workforce."

The road to a healthier Pennsylvania starts today. Join Emerge Education on this journey. Learn more about our workforce development programs and how you can be a part of the solution at www.emergeedu.com.

About Emerge Education LLC.

Emerge Education is a next-level education solutions company dedicated to workforce development and institutional success. Emerge Education delivers innovative outcomes that fuel organizational and individual growth by forging partnerships with leading companies, universities, and institutions. Through proprietary solutions like Workforce Navigator™, Emerge Education empowers organizations to attract, develop, and retain the top talent they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Emerge Prepared™ is a solution that addresses the critical need to prepare students for their career future, and the Emerge Partner Network™ helps bridge the skills gap of today to prepare the workforce for the future. Visit www.emergeedu.com for more information.

*A Roadmap for Growing Pennsylvania's Health Care Talent - The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania

