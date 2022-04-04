Emerge partners with TRIPP to pioneer tactile meditation and human connection within the Metaverse

Our sense of touch is not only essential to feel connected with our own emotional landscape, but also in digital worlds. Tweet this

"Our sense of touch is not only essential to feeling grounded in this reality, connected with our own emotions, but also to sharing emotions with our loved ones," said Sly Spencer Lee, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Emerge. "Today, we are thrilled about partnering with the TRIPP team to pioneer the use of tactility in meditative practices within the metaverse."

TRIPP leverages research-based, interactive gameplay mechanics and mindfulness structures to deepen connection to self, facilitate well-being, and enable personal and collective transformation. Together, Emerge and TRIPP will continue to evolve the understanding of what tactility and meditation applications can look like in the virtual reality space. Applications created by Emerge with TRIPP, as its exclusive XR wellness platform, will be natively onboarded onto Emerge Home, the company's flagship product.

"TRIPP is devoted to empowering people with tools that enable personal transformation in health and wellness, and create a community in the process, said Nanea Reeves, CEO and Co-Founder of TRIPP. "We chose to work with Emerge because they are providing an essential element for human health and connection - touch. We're excited to co-create one-of-a-kind experiences with tactile meditation and offer this to our growing base of TRIPP members around the world."

The Emerge Home system consists of three components: the Emerge Wave-1 device, the Emerge Home social virtual experience, and the Emerge Home mobile app. The Emerge Wave-1 is a new tabletop device that allows users' bare hands to be their controllers. Around the same footprint as a 13" laptop, the Wave-1 emits sculpted ultrasonic waves that allow users to feel and interact via touch in the virtual world. Through the use of Emerge's patented technology, the Emerge Wave-1 creates a mid-air field of interaction up to three feet above the device and 120 degrees around it. Among various other games that are available within the VR app, there will also be a meditation interaction available that will be exclusively co-developed with TRIPP in the near future.

"We're on a mission to create a new paradigm of human connection within the metaverse," said Isaac Castro, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Emerge. "Technology, as it exists today, is limited in the arena of emotional wellness. However, the integration of TRIPP's mindfulness structures and Emerge's tactility hold the potential to change the landscape of this arena in the future."

Both companies are striving to make technology feel more authentically human by helping people connect with their inner emotional and spiritual selves, making Emerge and TRIPP a natural pair for continued innovation in this sphere.

About Emerge

Emerge is building an Emotion OS, by first enabling the tactile metaverse through a flagship application called Emerge Home, a virtual gathering space to physically feel, connect and play with your loved ones through visuals, audio, and touch with bare hands - enabled by a new category of consumer device that uses ultrasound to create physical sensations you can physically feel. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Emerge is backed by investors including Matthew Ball, Riot Games Co-founder Marc Merrill, Twitch Co-founder Kevin Lin, M13, Vulcan Capital, Afore Capital, Golden Ventures, and Trousdale Ventures.

About TRIPP

TRIPP is the leading XR wellness and digital wellness company developing transformative experiences that improve mental and emotional wellbeing. TRIPP's leadership team is helmed by CEO, Nanea Reeves, who has extensive video game and software development experience with several successful exits and includes Chief Business Officer, Mani Srinivasan, who has driven substantial growth and revenue generation across platforms to date in key roles at Qualcomm, Comcast, and Disney, CTO Jason Asbahr who specializes in XR platform and video game development and SVP of Product, Felipe Lara who joins TRIPP from AppliedVR and has previously held creative/product positions at Disney and Six Degrees Games. TRIPP is headquartered in Los Angeles while operating with a fully distributed remote team.

