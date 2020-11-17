Emergence Capital Promotes Jake Saper to General Partner, Carlotta Siniscalco to Principal

"Jake and Lotti have been key contributors to the success of Emergence and the companies we partner with. They are experts in the enterprise software space, are adept advisors to entrepreneurs, and have demonstrated an ability to be truly collaborative teammates to all of us in the Emergence family. We are delighted to recognize their extraordinary performance," said Kevin Spain, General Partner at Emergence Capital.

"Both Jake and Lotti are wonderful to work with. They are not only great investors, but they care deeply about building strong and lasting relationships with their colleagues and with the entrepreneurs they work with. We're very excited about this next step in their professional journeys," said Gordon Ritter, Founding General Partner at Emergence Capital.



Emergence is unique in its dedication to promoting investment team members from within. Outside of the firm's founders, all General Partners at Emergence started at the firm as junior investment professionals and have been mentored along the journey.



Since joining Emergence, Jake has proven his ability to identify emerging investment trends and to secure the trust of exceptional entrepreneurs. He has co-developed the firm's Coaching Networks thesis and works with the boards of DroneDeploy, Guru, Ironclad, Textio, Vymo, and two unannounced investments. Prior to joining Emergence, Jake worked at Kleiner Perkins' Green Growth Fund. Jake earned his MBA and MS in Environment & Resources from Stanford and his BA from Yale. He is also a Kauffman Fellow.



"I am deeply proud of the firm we're building at Emergence. The values-first approach we take to the craft of venture investing is fundamentally aligned with my own personal values. We strive to be the most important partner to our founders in their journeys to build iconic, values-driven companies that stand the test of time. And we work on behalf of an LP investor base whose foundations and research institutions are tackling the most important problems in the world. I feel lucky every day that I get to do this for a living," said Jake Saper, General Partner at Emergence.



Carlotta is actively involved in Emergence's sourcing activities and manages the firm's diligence process. She was recently appointed to the board of Whistic. Prior to joining Emergence, Carlotta served as a Principal at Ribbit Capital and also spent time at NerdWallet, Advent International, and Goldman Sachs. Carlotta received an MBA from Stanford and studied economics and finance at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is currently completing the Kauffman Fellows Program.



"My time at Emergence has provided me with the opportunity to support incredible entrepreneurs and the firm's history and expertise across SaaS aligns with my personal philosophy that staying focused and going deep are key to long-term success," said Carlotta (Lotti) Siniscalco, Principal at Emergence. "As a female investor and a new mother, I feel a strong sense of obligation to help women, immigrants, and underrepresented minorities pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, and am looking forward to continuing to build out our strong community of the next generation of enterprise SaaS leaders."

