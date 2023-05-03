Emergency Beacon Transmitters Global Market Report 2023: New ELT Installation Rules to Spur Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Beacon Transmitters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market to Reach $253 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Beacon Transmitters estimated at US$180.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$253 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Emergency Locator Transmitters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$110.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Personal Locator Beacons segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Emergency Beacon Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Ack Technologies, Inc.

ACR Electronics, Inc.

Cobham PLC

Emergency Beacon Corporation

Hr Smith Group

Mcmurdo Group

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Emergency Beacon Transmitter to Register Steady Growth

Emergency Beacon Transmitters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Market Share of Leading Players by Sales Volume: 2018

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With the Implementation of New Rule for Private and Commercial Airplanes, the Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Set to Register Gains

Increased Outdoor Activities to Spur Market Demand

Rise in Aircraft Hijacks and Physical Threats Drive Market Demand

Military Aviation Segment to Dominate the Market Share

New ELT Installation Rules to Spur Growth of Emergency beacon Transmitters

Increasing Number of Product Launches to Support Growth

Product Overview

Growth in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Drive Market Demand

Total investments in Drone Hardware: 2016E-2021E

Total UAV Production (in Million USD and Units) by Region: 2017 & 2026

