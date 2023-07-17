Emergency Blood Shortage: Shark Attack Survivor Encourages Others to Give

News provided by

Vitalant

17 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

Vitalant Blood supply down more than 25% since May

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant has an emergency blood shortage and urges all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation this July to prevent treatment delays for patients who need lifesaving transfusions.

Continue Reading
Steve Bruemmer, a shark attack survivor helped by blood donations, is a blood donor himself.
Steve Bruemmer, a shark attack survivor helped by blood donations, is a blood donor himself.

Exacerbated by the Fourth of July holiday week, the ongoing seasonal drop in blood donations since May has sharply reduced the available blood supply for patients by more than 25%, resulting in a less than three-day supply of most blood types. Maintaining an adequate blood supply is critical to helping patients after accidents and other emergencies and to treat cancer and other chronic diseases.

"If not enough blood is available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences," Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said. "By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients."

Fewer donors are available due to summer vacations – and fewer organizations host blood drives – yet the need for blood can also go up during what many hospitals refer to as "trauma season," when outdoor activities tend to rise along with accidents and injuries.

Steve Bruemmer is grateful he is able to donate blood after more than 30 units of donated blood helped him recover from a shark attack last summer while swimming off the California coast. His experience has renewed his motivation to help others, knowing so many other people depend on lifesaving blood donations.

"We owe it to each other and rely on each other to do our part," Bruemmer said. "Now I want to be the good Samaritan that donates blood." 

All blood types are needed, but especially type O, the most transfused blood type. O-negative can be used to help any patient in an emergency and O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type. Platelet donations play a vital role for cancer patients and those undergoing open-heart surgeries and transplants. Platelets are constantly needed and must be used within a week of donation to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

Thousands of donation appointments are available nationwide in the next two weeks. Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

About Vitalant
Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

Contact: 480-675-5413
B-roll and sound available upon request.

SOURCE Vitalant

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.