Emergency Broadband Benefit Offers Consumers Discounted Broadband Services and Devices During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DANIA BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless now provides free phone service in 16 new states. What was only available in 32 states and territories is now available in 48 states and territories through the Emergency Broadband Benefit or EBB. The new states eligible to receive these services are Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, D.C., Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The EBB started May 12th and is a limited-time program created by the FCC that provides discounts on monthly broadband Internet access service and certain connected devices. This program is funded by the US Government's COVID-19 relief efforts and operated by the FCC; Congress has dedicated $3.2 billion to this EBB Program. The EBB will conclude after the Public Health Emergency no longer exists or as deemed by the FCC.

"This program will have a tremendous, positive impact on so many American households. It's an investment in American families and a vote of confidence in the economic power of getting us all online," said Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chairwoman of the FCC. "High-speed internet service is vital for families to take advantage of today's health, education, and workplace opportunities. And the discount for laptops and desktop computers will continue to have a positive impact even after this temporary discount program wraps up."

Through the EBB, Q Link will make available to consumers free and unlimited data, talk, and text as well as a new tablet to those qualifying individuals and/or households. EBB-eligible customers will receive a one-time, device discount to receive a new tablet. This is a limited-time offer, subject to product availability.

Households can qualify for the EBB with Q Link Wireless if one person in the household has any of the following:

Low income – at or below 135% federal poverty level

Participates in SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, and more

Relies on free and reduced-price school meals

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Suffered a large loss in income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 , and total household income is at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

Those consumers that are approved for the EBB with Q Link Wireless will receive free and unlimited data, talk, text, and new tablet on T-Mobile's nationwide 4G LTE/5G network. When consumers get approved, they will be sent a new SIM Card that they will need to insert and activate to gain access to the network. Tablets will also be shipped to customers after activation. Q Link provides this service to those low-income Americans so they can have cell service and internet capabilities for basic communication access.

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company believes and advocates that mobile communication is essential in the 21st century to connect with loved ones, employers, and emergency services. Q Link Wireless offers free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.

Contact:

Michelle Hale

(954) 691-3932

[email protected]

SOURCE Q Link Wireless