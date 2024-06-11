Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market size is set to grow by USD 240.3 million from 2024-2028, Rise in number of initiatives to create awareness boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emergency contraceptive pills market size is estimated to grow by USD 240.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. rise in number of initiatives to create awareness is driving market growth, with a trend towards importance of family planning. However, local governments limiting access to emergency contraceptive pills poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Bayer AG, Combe Inc., Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC, Gedeon Richter Plc, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Knoll Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Morepen Laboratories Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Syzygy Healthcare LLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Global emergency contraceptive pills market 2024-2028

Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 240.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

(ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Bayer AG,

Combe Inc., Foundation Consumer Healthcare

LLC, Gedeon Richter Plc, HLL Lifecare Ltd.,

Knoll Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA

Pharma SAS, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd.,

Morepen Laboratories Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc,

Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun

Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Syzygy

Healthcare LLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical

Industries Ltd.

Market Driver

The Emergency Contraceptive Pills (ECPs) market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing awareness about family planning in both developed and developing countries. Organizations like the Asia Pacific Council on Contraception, European Society of Cardiology, and International Planned Parenthood Federation are promoting the use of ECPs to prevent unplanned pregnancies and related health risks.

In developing countries, where there is a high unmet need for contraception, government initiatives and easy access to ECPs are increasing their popularity. Effective use of ECPs can prevent morbidity and mortality cases related to pregnancy and abortion.

The Emergency Contraceptive Pills market has seen significant growth in recent years. Active ingredients such as ulipristal acetate and levonorgestrel are commonly used in these pills. Regions like Europe and North America dominate the market due to high awareness and availability of these products. Regions like South America and Asia are expected to show rapid growth in the coming years.

Companies focus on developing new and effective contraceptives to cater to the increasing demand. The use of technology and innovation is a key trend in the market. Condoms and other barrier methods are complementary to emergency contraceptive pills. The regulatory environment is a crucial factor in the market, with strict regulations in place to ensure safety and efficacy.

Market Challenges

The Emergency Contraceptive Pills (ECP) market in the US has faced restrictions in various forms, impacting its growth. Some states permit pharmacists to dispense ECPs without prescriptions, while others prohibit it. Reimbursement policies also vary, with Texas excluding ECPs from family planning programs. These restrictions limit market penetration, resulting in potential revenue loss for vendors. States like Massachusetts and the District of Columbia mandate dispensation in sexual assault cases. Overall, regulatory and reimbursement policies significantly influence the ECP market landscape in the US.

The Emergency Contraceptive Pills market faces several challenges. These include the need for rapid distribution and accessibility, particularly in developing countries. Cost is another significant challenge, with many individuals unable to afford these essential health products. Regulations and approvals also pose hurdles, as different countries have varying requirements for marketing and selling emergency contraceptives. Additionally, the stigma surrounding the use of these pills can limit their adoption, particularly in conservative societies. To address these challenges, stakeholders must collaborate to improve access, affordability, and education about the importance and benefits of emergency contraceptives.

Regulations and approvals also pose hurdles, as different countries have varying requirements for marketing and selling emergency contraceptives. Additionally, the stigma surrounding the use of these pills can limit their adoption, particularly in conservative societies. To address these challenges, stakeholders must collaborate to improve access, affordability, and education about the importance and benefits of emergency contraceptives.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Retail stores

1.2 Online stores Type 2.1 Combination pills

2.2 Progesterone pills Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Retail stores- The retail sector, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, pharmacies, and clinics, plays a significant role in the global emergency contraceptive pills market. Retailers, such as Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy, sell these pills, including Plan B One-Step by Foundation Consumer Healthcare. Retailers focus on enhancing consumer trust and confidence in purchases. Increased disposable income and promotional offers contribute to market growth. Contraceptive products drive footfall due to a wide range of options. However, availability in Asia is limited to pharmacies, and online sales will only marginally impact retail sales.

Research Analysis

The Emergency Contraceptive Pills (ECP) market, driven by increased unprotected sex and evolving reproductive health services, is experiencing significant demand. Drospirenone tablets, such as Slynd, along with Drovelis and Plan B, are pivotal in this sector. Research by the American Chemical Society underscores their efficacy, particularly compared to combined oral contraceptives. With rising abortion restrictions, reliance on ECPs has surged, positioning them as crucial pre-coital contraceptives. Manufacturers like Organon and Gedeon Richter lead in providing these essential OTC products. While condoms and birth control pills remain vital, ECPs are indispensable for preventing unintended pregnancies.

Market Research Overview

The global Emergency Contraceptive Pills (ECP) market is witnessing significant growth driven by rising awareness and acceptance of post-coital contraceptives. Increased sexual activity among young adults and the availability of over-the-counter ECPs and condoms further fuel this demand. ECPs prevent unintended pregnancies by inhibiting ovulation, fertilization, or implantation of a fertilized egg. Market segmentation includes product type, distribution channel, and region. As the need for effective and convenient contraceptive solutions rises, the ECP market is poised for steady expansion, reflecting a critical component in modern reproductive health strategies.

