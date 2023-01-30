Emergency contraceptive pills market to grow by 3.72% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in the number of initiatives to create awareness will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency contraceptive pills market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AbbVie Inc. | Afaxys Pharma LLC | Bayer AG | Combe Inc. | Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC | Gedeon Richter Plc | HLL Lifecare Ltd. | Knoll Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. | Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS | Lupin Ltd. | Mankind Pharma Ltd. | Morepen Laboratories Ltd. | Perrigo Co. Plc | Pfizer Inc. | Piramal Enterprises Ltd. | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. | Syzygy Healthcare LLC | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including AbbVie Inc. | Afaxys Pharma LLC | Bayer AG | Combe Inc. | Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC | Gedeon Richter Plc | HLL Lifecare Ltd. | Knoll Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. | Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS | Lupin Ltd. | Mankind Pharma Ltd. | Morepen Laboratories Ltd. | Perrigo Co. Plc | Pfizer Inc. | Piramal Enterprises Ltd. | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. | Syzygy Healthcare LLC | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Retail stores and Online stores), Type (Combination pills and Progesterone pills), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the emergency contraceptive pills market, request a sample report

The emergency contraceptive pills market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the emergency contraceptive pills market was valued at USD 831.35 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 281.00 million. The emergency contraceptive pills market size is estimated to grow by USD 258.7 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.83% according to Technavio.

Emergency contraceptive pills market insights - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global emergency contraceptive pills market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers an emergency contraceptive pill, namely Liletta.

The company offers an emergency contraceptive pill, namely Liletta. Afaxys Pharma LLC - The company offers emergency contraceptive pills namely Annovera.

The company offers emergency contraceptive pills namely Annovera. Bayer AG: The company offers emergency contraceptive pills namely Yasmin.

The company offers emergency contraceptive pills namely Yasmin. Combe Inc.: The company offers emergency contraceptive pills namely Preventeza.

Global emergency contraceptive pills market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers -

Rise in the number of initiatives to create awareness

Increase in unplanned pregnancies

Ease of online purchase

Key challenges -

Local governments limiting access to emergency contraceptive pills

Consumption and side effects

Availability of alternative methods of contraception

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this emergency contraceptive pills market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The female contraceptive market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,142.22 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (female contraceptive devices and female contraceptive drugs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The emergency food market size is expected to decline by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 258.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Bayer AG, Combe Inc., Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC, Gedeon Richter Plc, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Knoll Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Morepen Laboratories Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Syzygy Healthcare LLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global emergency contraceptive pills market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global emergency contraceptive pills market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Combination pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Combination pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Combination pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Combination pills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Combination pills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Progesterone pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Progesterone pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Progesterone pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Progesterone pills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Progesterone pills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Afaxys Pharma LLC

Exhibit 108: Afaxys Pharma LLC - Overview



Exhibit 109: Afaxys Pharma LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Afaxys Pharma LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 111: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.6 Combe Inc.

Exhibit 116: Combe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Combe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Combe Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC

Exhibit 119: Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Gedeon Richter Plc

Exhibit 122: Gedeon Richter Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Gedeon Richter Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Gedeon Richter Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Gedeon Richter Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Gedeon Richter Plc - Segment focus

12.9 HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Exhibit 127: HLL Lifecare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: HLL Lifecare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: HLL Lifecare Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Exhibit 130: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Overview



Exhibit 131: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Key offerings

12.11 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Mankind Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Mankind Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Mankind Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Perrigo Co. Plc

Exhibit 140: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 143: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 145: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Syzygy Healthcare LLC

Exhibit 156: Syzygy Healthcare LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Syzygy Healthcare LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Syzygy Healthcare LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio