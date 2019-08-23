Emergency Dental Work on Saturdays in Aventura is Offered by Kane Dental for Tooth Extractions, Cracked, Chipped or Loose Teeth

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency dental services in Aventura are often needed for a variety of reasons. After a tooth is knocked out or chipped, it isn't advised to wait to see if a weekend dentist is needed. Dental emergencies can be life-threatening if not taken seriously. To properly evaluate their need for an emergency weekend dentist, patients with dental discomfort should carefully consider their pain level, their dental history and the overall condition of their mouth before making a decision to not see an emergency dentist.

When dealing with a potential dental emergency, it's important to note that if there is any question about whether or not visiting a weekend dentist would be beneficial, it's likely a good idea to see one anyway. Some types of discomfort and dental pain can wait until morning, but some emergency dental issues need to be handled more quickly to prevent long term impacts or permanent damage. A patient's pain and comfort level with visiting a weekend dentist can and will vary, so judging when to see an emergency dentist is a very personal choice.

Needing a weekend dentist isn't always prevented by good dental hygiene

Often people who are experiencing dental pain or signs they may need a weekend dentist think that because they have otherwise good oral health that they can wait. While this is sometimes the case, it is much wiser to assume that a dental emergency isn't lessened because of previously good dental hygiene. Even patients that brush and floss regularly can experience a dental emergency. Symptoms that indicate one may need emergency dental services are also often overlooked. Pain, sensitivity and bleeding gums can indicate that a dental emergency is coming or has already occurred.

Those who follow the guidelines for proper oral health may overlook these symptoms because they know they are keeping up with good dental hygiene. However, good dental hygiene doesn't reverse all damage nor does it prevent an accident that could loosen or damage a tooth. Healthy teeth that experience trauma need to be attended to just as quickly as a less healthy tooth that endured the same trauma. A chipped healthy tooth needs an emergency dental repair just as quickly as a tooth in a mouth with gum disease.

How to tell if it's a dental emergency

Not all dental emergencies are as obvious as a knocked-out tooth. Some are harder to differentiate from pain that can wait a few days. While things like bleeding gums and minor toothaches often can wait, it isn't advised to assume they can wait for a few days or a week. There is no way to tell for sure if a dental emergency is occurring without visiting a dentist, but there is a set of guidelines that patients can use to determine how emergent their dental issue is before seeking a weekend dentist.

Observing the mouth and teeth for signs of infection and injury is the best way to determine whether or not someone needs a weekend dentist to help them with their dental emergency. Swelling, extreme pain and bleeding that doesn't stop are signs that a patient may have a dental emergency. Additional signs of a dental emergency that should be fixed sooner rather than later are loose or wiggly teeth and pain in the jaw. Remember that pain tolerance is personal and try not to diminish the pain the tooth is actually causing. Many patients wait too long to see a weekend dentist because they believe the pain isn't bad enough to be considered a dental emergency. A good rule of thumb is to use the pain scale. If dental pain is a three or greater and persists, it could be a good idea to head to the closest emergency dentist.

Here are six Dental Emergency Services offered:

If a dental emergency is occurring, it's vital to find an emergency dentist to address the issue. A painful infection can enter the jaw and facial bones faster than one may think. Looking for an Aventura weekend dentist to repair cracked teeth, fix veneers and handle other dental emergencies can help protect a patient's smile even after a dental emergency. Kane Dental is proud to offer the following emergency dental services to residents with the help of Aventura weekend dentist, Alex Gruenberg.

Cracked tooth repair

Repairing a cracked tooth is one dental emergency that often cannot wait for regular business hours. Cracked teeth can be repaired by several different methods. The best-suited one depends on the type and location of the crack. Due to the severity of a cracked tooth, the Aventura emergency dentists at Kane Dental offer urgent repair for cracked, chipped and broken teeth.

Emergency Veneer Repair

When a veneer repair is needed, finding an emergency dentist equipped to handle it can be difficult. Veneer repairs aren't always considered an emergency by area dentists but they can be hazardous. Whether the sharp edge of the broken veneer is cutting the inside of a patient's mouth or they are just embarrassed about how it looks, the Aventura weekend dentist is prepared to address emergency veneer repair and placement.

Dental Implants for Missing or Knocked-Out Teeth

Emergency dentists at Kane Dental are accustomed to dental implants. When a tooth is severely damaged or lost entirely, dental implants can be a good option. After a tooth is knocked out or needs to be extracted, an emergency dentist may choose to place a dental implant to replace the missing tooth. On-call dentists in Aventura can place a dental implant to fix a dental emergency in their office, even on a Saturday.

Bonding and Filling

Emergency fillings aren't as common as other repairs, but they do happen. Missed signs of infection and intense pain are among the reasons that an emergency filling could be needed. Emergency dental services that include the option for bonding and filling could be a good sign that the weekend dentist on duty has an effective plan to treat the urgent needs of a patient.

Dental emergencies happen when least expected and can't be treated in the emergency room. Finding an emergency dentist that offers a variety of repairs is the best way for patients to ensure that their oral health is preserved. Extractions and loss of tooth integrity can be prevented with the right care from an emergency dentist like those at Kane Dental in Aventura.

Teeth Extraction

Teeth extraction is sometimes necessary when there's tooth decay, gum disease or trauma to the mouth. Because of long term decay on a tooth, such as a cavity, it may be necessary to remove the tooth and use bridges, dental implants or dentures.

Root Canals

Sometimes patients need root canals in order to solve persistent problems. People have severe pain while biting or chewing. They could have pimples on the gums, deep decay or darkening of the gums. Perhaps they have sensitivity that stays for long periods of time.

What do Root Canals solve?

Natural appearance

Normal biting force and sensation

Efficient chewing

Protects other teeth from excessive wear or strain



